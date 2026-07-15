Actress Sara Arjun, who everyone remembers as Yalina from the 'Dhurandhar' franchise with Ranveer Singh, is making headlines again. This time, it's for her latest photoshoot that's gone viral.

Actress Sara Arjun, famous for her role in the 'Dhurandhar' franchise, is making a lot of noise on social media with her new magazine photoshoot. Fans are totally impressed by her glamorous look in a stylish cream-coloured dress. Sara, who grabbed eyeballs as Yalina in the Ranveer Singh starrer 'Dhurandhar', is back in the spotlight with this latest shoot. Her glamorous photos for a magazine cover are now going viral everywhere.

Her stylish cream dress, glowing skin, and confident expressions have won over her fans. With minimal styling and elegant poses, Sara is making her mark in the world of fashion and glamour. After the success of 'Dhurandhar', fans are eagerly waiting for her next film.

What's so special about Sara Arjun's new photoshoot?

For a recent photoshoot with 'Hello' magazine, Sara Arjun wore a stylish cream-coloured dress that perfectly highlighted her elegant look. Her glossy skin, confident expressions, and striking poses added a whole new vibe to the shoot. The combination of a soft-toned dress, simple styling, and modern fashion is what makes these photos stand out. That's why fans on social media are praising her makeover and style.

Is this Sara Arjun's most-talked-about fashion shoot?

These new photos have once again put Sara Arjun in the fashion spotlight. This is one of the most-discussed photoshoots in recent times, with fans constantly commenting on her new look. Sara had already won hearts with her screen presence in the 'Dhurandhar' franchise. Her popularity has shot up since that film, and now everyone is waiting for an official announcement about her next big movie.

What is Sara Arjun's next movie?

As of now, Sara Arjun has not made any official announcement about her next project. However, after the massive success of 'Dhurandhar', it is expected that she will soon appear before the audience with another big project.