    Sara Ali Khan's recreated photo of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s iconic look from 'Asoka' goes viral

    Netizens are surprised after discovering an old picture of Sara Ali Khan dressed as Kareena Kapoor Khan's character from the movie 'Asoka'. They just can't have enough of this photo and have taken to the comments section since then.
     

    First Published Aug 18, 2023, 7:20 PM IST

    Sara Ali Khan, a Bollywood actress, has been working her way up the career ladder ever since she made her eagerly awaited debut in Kedarnath (2018). When old images of her appear on social media, her fans frequently go bonkers over them. The internet community was surprised when a photo of the person dressed as Kareena Kapoor Khan's character Kaurwaki reappeared on Reddit. Sara is a devoted Kareena fan and frequently dressed up as her characters when she was younger. The actress may be seen posing while wearing an outfit similar to Kaurwaki's in the picture posted on the subreddit Bolly Blinds N Gossip. She also had the tattoos drawn on her body so she could embody the role fully. For those who were unaware, the Love Aaj Kal 2 actress' birthday photo had been shared by actress Navneet Nishan.

    Baby Sara recreated Kareena's character from Asoka
    by u/beckvirus in BollyBlindsNGossip

    “This is just bizarre any way you look at it.” Another said, “I am terribly speechless...God bless them all & Us too...life is stranger than fiction indeed.” Other one said, “Sara also dressed up as Pooh and went to meet Kareena at K3G premiere.” One commented, “Little did they know…” Another commented, “Manifest karne me bhi darr lagta hai ab toh.”

    Recently, In honour of Saif Ali Khan's 53rd birthday, Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan paid their father a visit while bearing balloons and other decorations. Saif Ali Khan's four children gathered for the cake-cutting ritual, and none other than Kareena Kapoor caught the joyful moment. The actress also shared the photo with a cute caption on her Instagram account. With the exception of young Jeh, who is perched on top of his older brother Ibrahim's shoulder and is pictured chewing his thumb, Saif and his children can all be seen smiling broadly in the photo.

