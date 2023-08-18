Kalki 2898 A.D: Dulquer Salmaan to be part of Deepika Padukone, Prabhas' magnum opus? Here's what he revealed

Dulquer Salmaan's potential role in 'Kalki 2898 AD,' starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, hinted at during 'King Of Kotha' promotion. His careful responses and set visit imply involvement. Fans await official confirmation amid the buzz. The enormous star lineup adds excitement to the sci-fi thriller--by Amrita Ghosh

Promotion of "King Of Kotha" led to some intriguing hints about Dulquer Salmaan's potential involvement in the upcoming sci-fi thriller "Kalki 2898 AD," which stars Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. Directed by Nag Ashwin and introduced with great anticipation at San Diego Comic-Con recently, this high-budget venture has captivated audiences with its first teaser. The excitement surrounding the film escalated with reports suggesting that Dulquer Salmaan might join its cast. During a recent interview linked to 'King Of Kotha,' Salmaan was neither fully confirming nor denying his participation in the sci-fi project, but his statements implied a connection.

Addressing the query about his role in the futuristic thriller, Salmaan deliberately avoided direct confirmation or denial, but he did mention having visited the sets of 'Kalki.' He emphasized that the experience was notably distinct from the director's previous work, 'Yevade Subramanyam.'

When asked about his interactions with the film's star-studded cast, Salmaan remained cautious, indicating that he couldn't divulge such details at the moment. He expressed uncertainty about his involvement in the film.

As of now, both Dulquer Salmaan and the film's creators have yet to officially disclose any information about his possible cameo. Nevertheless, if he indeed joins the project, his fanbase will undoubtedly be thrilled by the news.

Beyond his potential role in 'Kalki 2898 AD,' Dulquer Salmaan is set to appear in the Netflix film "Guns & Gulaabs," sharing the screen with Rajkummar Rao and Gulshan Devaiah. During a promotional event, he shared his experience of meeting Prabhas on the set of 'Kalki 2898 AD.'

In his words, “I never sought to be this massive superstar until I visited the sets of Kalki 2898 AD. I went wow and was like, ‘if this gentleman can green lit a film of this magnitude, anything can happen.’ That one moment I understood what it means to be a star of that magnitude."

Notably, 'Kalki 2898 AD,' previously referred to as 'Project K,' boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani.