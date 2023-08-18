‘Neru’: Mohanlal-Jeethu Joseph's new project after ‘Drishyam 2’, started rolling on Chingam 1

‘Neru’ movie script writer is Santhi Mayadevi while Jeethu Joseph will be showcasing his directorial excellence. Santhi Mayadevi did the role of Mohanlal’s advocate in ‘Drishyam 2’ in which she submitted a good performance. --by Leona Merlin Antony



After the success of ‘Drishyam 2’, Jeethu Joseph and Mohanlal are yet again collaborating for the new project ‘Neru’. Starring Priyamani as the lead role, what we hear is that the film will be a court drama. The updates shared by Mohanlal himself on Twitter reveal that the inauguration ceremony happened yesterday August 17 on Chingam 1. But the movie shooting had already started before. But the fans are eagerly waiting to hear news on the arrival of ‘Drishyam 3’. The audience is disheartened since no news as such is heard about its project.

Mohanlal shared the great news of the auspicious ceremony of ‘Neru’ on his Twitter handle. He wrote, ‘We begin the shoot for "Neru" today on the auspicious occasion of the 1st of Chingam. Sharing a few stills from the Pooja with you all! Your prayers and blessings are much solicited.” A hashtag of ‘Neru’ was in the message tagging Antony Perumbavoor, owner of Aashirvaad Cinemas.

We begin the shoot for "Neru" today on the auspicious occasion of the 1st of Chingam. Sharing a few stills from the Pooja with you all! Your prayers and blessings are much solicited.#Neru#JeethuJoseph @antonypbvr @aashirvadcine pic.twitter.com/twaejvapnp — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) August 17, 2023

From analysing the poster we understand that the movie will be a court drama. We see the image of Lady Justice with the words ‘Neru’ written in a book. The tagline can be read as ‘Seeking Justice’. Viewers were of the assumption that this could be very related to the ‘Drishyam’ movie premise. But since most of the cast crew members are different, this will be a whole new suspense thriller.

A video of the poster release was shared by Mohanlal on Twitter on August 12. The actor mentioned, “Unveiling the title of the 33rd cinematic endeavour produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, directed by Jeethu Joseph.”

Unveiling the title of the 33rd cinematic endeavour produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, directed by Jeethu Joseph.#JeethuJoseph @antonypbvr @aashirvadcine pic.twitter.com/ZChzkOmG12 — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) August 12, 2023

Jeethu Joseph’s first movie was ‘Detective’ for which, he was both the writer and director. From his first work itself, we can see a pattern in which he lures the attention of viewers by hanging the suspense of the storyline. People are also excited to see the kind of work Santhi Maydevi will be contributing. She received good appreciation for her performance. It was also confirmed recently that she is in the cast of the ‘Leo’ movie of Lokesh Kanagaraj starring Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha. Jeethu Joseph's project ‘Ram’ is also yet to give out any announcements which the audience is excitedly waiting to hear.