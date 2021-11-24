Atrangi Re Trailer: Sara Ali Khan in love with Akshay Kumar, Dhanush

The trailer of ‘Atrangi Re’ was released on Wednesday. By the looks of it, Sara Ali Khan falls in love with two men – Akshay Kumar and Dhanush and shows her willingness to be with both in this ‘love triangle’ drama.

The trailer for Atrangi Re, featuring actors Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, and Dhanush, was released on Wednesday afternoon. Sara will be essaying the role of ‘Rinku’ a woman split between two worlds – her present life where she is married, and the other life she inhabited ages ago.

‘Atrangi Re’ has provided a classic big entry to all the stars in the trailer. Sara Ali Khan’s character has even a better entrance where she is depicted as a girl with ambitions and aspirations. She asks the right kind of questions for her gender, particularly on marriage where a girl does not have the right to marry someone of her choice, and is instead, married off against her will. Sara, in bits and pieces, will remind you of her ‘Kedarnath’ role.

This film has brought South’s actor Dhanush back to Bollywood. Dhanush plays a sincere man who will surely leave a positive impact on you that will stay for longer. In the trailer, you can hear Dhanush reciting Tamil lines which are probably the high points of it as it leaves the audiences in splits. His character is of a man who was married off forcefully and decides to part ways with his wife (Sara) upon reaching. However, he is left confused because of ‘Rinku’ who wants to have “two men” in her life.

When Akshay Kumar is a part of a film, you sure expect him to make a grand entry. In ‘Atrangi Re’ too, Akshay Kumar has quite literally a ‘huge’ entry but fails to leave any mark. He comes on an elephant, performs some magic, and speaks in broken English. While his character may have written keeping humour in mind, and Akshay Kumar’s marvellous comic timing, unfortunately, this time, AK has failed to make us laugh. This ‘strange guy’ character that Akshay Kumar is playing in the film, has very little about him in the trailer, and could only be understood after the film’s release. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film will not have a theatrical release; instead, it will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on December 24.

