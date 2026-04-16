'Sapne vs Everyone' Season 2 is set to release on Prime Video on May 1. The new season will see Ambrish Verma, Paramvir Singh Cheema, and Vijayant Kohli reprise their roles, continuing the story from last season's cliffhanger.

The release date for the new season of 'Sapne vs Everyone' has been locked. The show will start streaming on Prime Video from May 1 onwards.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

About Sapne vs Everyone Season 2

The new season returns with Ambrish Verma, Paramvir Singh Cheema, and Vijayant Kohli in lead roles, supported by Abhishek Chauhan, Nidhi Shah, and Khushali Kumar in pivotal roles Sapne vs Everyone season two is set against the backdrop of the two different worlds of Mumbai's film industry and real estate, picks up from last season's cliffhanger.

The new season follows Prashant (Paramvir Singh Cheema) as he continues to struggle to establish himself as an actor in the highly competitive world of entertainment even as Jimmy, known as the 'Sales God', (Ambrish Verma) sinks deeper into the world of real estate and politics. As both navigate the treacherous road of rejections, power plays, uncertainty, they begin to question whether destiny is decided by fate or by those bold enough to take control of it, read a press note.

Co-producer Shares Insights

On what audience can expect from the show, Vijay Koshy, co-producer of the series, shared, "Sapne vs Everyone started as a deeply personal story about ambition and the struggles that come with chasing it, and the response to Season one truly exceeded our expectations. It was encouraging to see audiences connect so strongly with its authenticity, characters, and emotional depth. With Season two, we have taken that journey forward-building on the world and exploring the characters in a more layered and nuanced way. We have had an enduring collaborative association with Prime Video which has been incredibly rewarding, with so many of our beloved stories finding a home on the service. We're thrilled to add the newest season of Sapne vs Everyone to the list, and to take this story to a wide and diverse audience in India and across 240+ countries and territories."