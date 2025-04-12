Gold price RISES again on Hanuman Jayanti: Check 24k gold rates

Business
After falling for few days, Gold rates are soaring again. Let's check out today's gold rate for 24 carat in different Indian cities
10 gms (24k) - 92660
10 gms (24k) - 91820
10 gms (24k)- 93,710
10 gms (24k)- 93,030
10 gms (24k) - 92,870
10 gms (24k)- 92,910
Gold price RISES before Hanuman Jayanti: Check 24k rates in your city
