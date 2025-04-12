Business

Gold price RISES again on Hanuman Jayanti: Check 24k gold rates

After falling for few days, Gold rates are soaring again. Let's check out today's gold rate for 24 carat in different Indian cities

Image credits: Freepik

Mumbai

10 gms (24k) - 92660

Image credits: Getty

Chennai

10 gms (24k) - 91820

Image credits: our own

Kolkata

10 gms (24k)- 93,710

Image credits: Freepik

Bangalore

10 gms (24k)- 93,030

Image credits: Freepik

Delhi

10 gms (24k) - 92,870

Image credits: Freepik

Jaipur

10 gms (24k)- 92,910

Image credits: Freepik

