Kangana Ranaut's Mumbai house displays WARNING message for violators; read on to know

Kangana Ranaut has been looking after the renovations of her Mumbai home, apart from shooting for her upcoming projects.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has made a name for herself through her bold opinions and spontaneous blunt statements. She often makes headlines for sharing her unfiltered perspective on social media, especially on Instagram and Twitter.

The actress, currently looking after the renovations of her Mumbai home, took to Instagram to share glimpses of a section of her home. Decorated with pretty Tanjore paintings, the signboard, 'trespassers will be shot' caught the instant attention of fans and audiences.

It is known to fans and netizens as well, just how deeply does Kangana harbour a strong love for interior design like every other celebrity. She took to her Instagram stories on Thursday to share a sneak peek at her newly renovated home. She shared a snippet of a freshly painted green wall where a few workers were busy hanging Tanjore paintings. She expressed through a caption how she has always had a clear vision of all her houses.

She also wrote, "Mountain checks with Tanjore paintings, all about a heart that belongs to the mountains but loves southern India." In another story, she reposted a glimpse by her sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut. In this specific picture, a signboard is hanging on a wall with floral wallpaper. The signboard reads, "No trespassing. Violators will be shot. Survivors will get shot again!."

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut has The Emergency, her first solo directorial project. She will be essaying the role of the late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. A period political drama, the movie is based on the emergency period in India during the mid-70s, which got announced by the then PM. She will play the role of the late Prime Minister in the film. The movie also stars Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhry, late actor Satish Kaushik, and Shreyas Talpade in pivotal roles. She also has RSVP Movies Tejas, Chandramukhi 2, and Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda in the pipeline.

