The trailer for the upcoming multi-generational family drama 'Sangamarmar' was unveiled on Tuesday, offering audiences a glimpse into love, family dynamics, ambitions and life-altering choices.

Presented by Jio Studios and produced by Rajshri Productions (P) Ltd, the series is directed by Vikram Ghai. 'Sangamarmar' follows the story of "love, family, and the choices that shape lives over time," the makers said, as per a press release. It features Sheen Savita Dass and Sourabh Raaj Jain in key roles, along with Smita Bansal, Khalid Siddiqui, Farooq Saeed, Swati Tarar, Jaya Ojha, and Avinash Wadhwani in prominent parts.

A Saga of Sacrifice and Enduring Love

The trailer opens to show two distinct timelines spanning across 25 years, following the journey of Amrita, a woman whose life is redefined by a single, pivotal choice. "When faced with a crossroads, Amrita chooses the weight of family responsibility over her personal aspirations and a growing romance with Aditya. What begins as a tender, youthful love evolves into a soul-stirring saga of sacrifice and silent endurance. Their separation over the years highlights a love that remains unchanged, strong, and enduring," the release added.

Sooraj Barjatya on the Show's Core Themes

Speaking about the series, Sooraj Barjatya said, "Sangamarmar is a story that comes from the kind of families we all know. It looks at relationships in their real form; the love, the misunderstandings, the waiting, and the effort it takes to stay together. The core of the show is patience and how time can both challenge and heal relationships. Working with Jio Studios and JioHotstar has been a really great experience for me. Together, we are able to bring this narrative to the audiences in a way that feels honest and true to what we set out to say."

Cast Shares Insights on Their Roles

Sheen Savita Dass on playing Amrita

Lead actor Sheen Savita Dass said, "Amrita is not just a character in the story, she is the centre of it. The family moves around her, and many of the key decisions rest on her shoulders. What stayed with me while playing her was how often she chooses responsibility over her own happiness. That inner conflict was very real for me as an actor. Living her journey across different phases of her life felt personal. I had to sit with her silences, her compromises, and her quiet strength. Working with Sooraj Barjatya sir has been a big moment for me. His stories have shaped the way we look at family and relationships, so to be guided by him, especially on a story like this, means a lot. And with Jio Studios and JioHotstar backing the series, it feels reassuring to know that Amrita's story will reach people who might see their own lives reflected in her."

Sourabh Raaj Jain on Aditya's Journey

Sourabh Raaj Jain added, "What makes Sangamarmar special to me is the honesty in its emotions. It speaks about love that doesn't rush, doesn't give up easily, and stands strong even when life becomes uncertain. Through Aditya, we explore what it means to hold on to your feelings and stay committed, even when situations change. Getting the chance to work with Sooraj Barjatya for the first time has been such an incredible experience. I've grown up watching his films, so being a part of his world has been a big moment for me. I'm really looking forward to audiences watching the trailer and experiencing this journey with us."

Smita Bansal on Her Character's Impact

Speaking about her role as Vasudha, Smita Bansal shared, "Vasudha is the emotional backbone of the family and someone who quietly holds everything together with love, strength, and warmth. Even though her presence is brief, her influence shapes Amrita's life and choices in profound ways. What I love about Sangamarmar is how it portrays the lasting impact of a mother's love and values across generations. Being part of a story that celebrates family bonds and emotional resilience has been truly special."

Release Date and Platform

'Sangamarmar' will start streaming on February 26, 2026 on JioHotstar, with new episodes releasing every Thursday. (ANI)