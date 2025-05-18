Legendary actor Anupam Kher's 'Tanvi The Great' received a great response from the audience during the world premiere of his film at the Cannes Film Festival. Kher shared a post expressing his happiness and updating his fans about the film's release date.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared a video saying that he is overwhelmed with the love and support of the audience for his film, and wrote, "Waiting for all of you to witness the love, magic and labour of our film on 18th July"

"I am deeply touched and humbled by the emotional response of the audiences from all countries last night at the #WorldPremiere of #TanviTheGreat. They all said it has a universal theme and it Touched their heart. They loved everything specially the music of the film by the maestro @mmkeeravaani Sir. Waiting for all of you to witness the love, magic and labour of our film on 18th July!! See you in the THEATRES . Love and prayers always. Jai Hind!," Kher wrote in his post.

"Tanvi the Great" follows 21-year-old Tanvi Raina, a woman with autism who discovers her late Indian Army officer father's unfulfilled dream -- to stand at Siachen, the world's highest battlefield, and salute the Indian flag. Despite societal pushback and institutional barriers against autistic recruits in the military, she becomes determined to fulfil this mission, according to Variety. 
Apart from Anupam Kher and Shubhangi Dutt, the film also stars Khaki: The Bihar Chapter actor Karan Tacker, who is set to make his big-screen debut after years of working in television and on streaming platforms. Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, and Arvind Swami play crucial roles, and Game of Thrones actor Iain Glen is also part of the film.
Tanvi The Great features sound design by Resul Pookutty, the Academy Award-winning sound designer known for Slumdog Millionaire. It is produced by Anupam Kher Studios in collaboration with NFDC. 
The film is set to release on July 18.