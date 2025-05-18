Mohanlal's Thudarum continues its phenomenal run, becoming one of Malayalam cinema's biggest successes. The film, already in the 200 crore club globally, has crossed 100 crore gross in Kerala alone, a first for any Malayalam movie. Even in its fourth week, Thudarum maintains excellent occupancy in theaters, reflected in its ticket sales. Now, the film has achieved another milestone.

Thudarum has broken the record for most tickets sold on BookMyShow for a Malayalam film, surpassing Manjummel Boys. While Manjummel Boys sold 4.3 million tickets throughout its run, Thudarum has already crossed 4.33 million. Empuraan holds the third position on this all-time list with 3.75 million tickets sold, followed by Aavesham with 3 million and Aadujeevitham with 2.92 million. It's difficult to predict Thudarum's final box office collection, especially with two weeks of summer vacation remaining, which could further boost its performance. Thudarum has also garnered a significant number of repeat viewers.

Mohanlal plays Shanmugham, a taxi driver, in the film. The cast includes Binu Pappu, Farhaan Faasil, and Maniyanpilla Raju, along with several newcomers. Shaji Kumar is the cinematographer, while Nishaad Yusuf handles editing. The music is composed by Jakes Bejoy, with Gokul Das as the art director. The film is based on a story by K.R. Sunil, with the screenplay co-written by Tharun Moorthy and K.R. Sunil.