Samrat Prithviraj: These states have declared Akshay Kumar's film tax-free

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced to make Samrat Prithviraj tax-free in the state. Check out which other state has exempted the movie from taxes.

A day before the film’s release, Akshay Kumar’s upcoming movie ‘Samrat Prithviraj’, helmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, is already garnering praises. So much so, that the film has already been declared tax-free in more than one state.

The first state to declare ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ as a tax-free movie is Uttar Pradesh. The announcement was made by UP’s chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Following the suit, its neighbouring state Madhya Pradesh also decided the same. MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, too, on Thursday announced that the audience in the state will be able to watch Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar-starrer tax-free, becoming the second state in the country to do so.

ALSO READ: Samrat Prithviraj to be tax-free in UP, announces CM Yogi Adityanath

In UP, a special screening of ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ was held for CM Yogi Adityanath and his cabinet of ministers. It is after the screening that the CM declared the film to be shown tax-free in the state.

The praise for the film has not only come from the chief ministers but also from Union Home Minister Amit Shah. After watching ‘Samrat Prithviraj’, he praised the film and also said that it also encourages women empowerment. The Karni Sena too has reportedly praised the film and its content. Previously, ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ was to be released with the title ‘Prithviraj’. However, after facing objections from a section of people, the makers of the film renamed it.

ALSO READ: Major Box Office Prediction: Can Adivi Sesh win the race against superstars Kamal Haasan, Akshay Kumar?

‘Samrat Prithviraj’ is based on the life of Prithviraj Chauhan in which Akshay Kumar plays the titular role while Manushi Chhillar, who marks her Bollywood debut with this movie, will be seen as ‘Princess Sanyogita’. The film also stars actors Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana and Manan Vij in pivotal roles.

Akshay Kumar’s periodical drama which will hit the theatres on Friday will directly be competing with Kamal Haasan’s ‘Vikram’ and Adivi Sesh’s ‘Major’. While ‘Vikram’ is an action-thriller, marking the return of Haasan on the screens after four years, ‘Major’ is based on the life of 26/11 martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Both ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ and ‘Major’ run high on patriotism.