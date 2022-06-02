Major Box Office Prediction: Can Adivi Sesh win the race against superstars Kamal Haasan, Aksay Kumar?

Adivi Sesh-starrer Major will hit the theatres on Friday. The film based on the life of 26/11 hero Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, will have a bok office clash against Kamal Haasan’s ‘Vikram’ and Akshay Kumar’s ‘Samrat Prithviraj’. Meanwhile, take a look at how much the film is expected to earn on its opening day.

Image: Adivi Sesh/Instagram

After a very long time, the Indian box office will witness a mega clash at the box office as three much-awaited films will be hitting the theatres on Friday. Kamal Haasan’s ‘Vikram’, Akshay Kumar’s ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ and Adivi Sesh’s ‘Major’ will battle each other out on Friday at the box office. Though ‘Vikram’ and ‘Major’ are originally South films, they are being released in the Hindi as well to cater to the audience of the Hindi belt.

Adivi Sesh’s movie ‘Major’ is based on the life of 26/11 martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The film runs high on patriotism and is expected to instil the same feelings among the audience. Though it will once again remind everyone of the bloody 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, it will also show the story of Maj Sandeep Unnikrishnan who received martyrdom while fighting against the terrorists inside Mumbai’s iconic Taj Mahal Palace. ALSO READ: Vikram Box Office Prediction: Kamal Haasan’s film projected to cross Rs 150 crore over weekend?

What is Major's story? The film is a biopic of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who was martyred in the Mumbai terrorist attack of 26/11. This film is a take to tell the story of the courage and valour of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, whose life has already become an inspiration for millions of Indians. While the story of the young major’s martyrdom is already known to everyone, the film will also show his childhood, love story and his love for his nation.

Expected earnings on opening day: Since the film is based on Major Sandeep Krishnan, who was martyred during the terrorist attack in Mumbai, there has been a lot of positive buzz around the film. The trailer of the film also got a good response from the audience, at the same time, it runs high on patriotism. It is believed that the film can earn well on the first day. According to media reports, this film can collect anything between Rs 15 crore to Rs 20 crore on the first day. If the film gets good reviews, then at the weekend, it is expected to perform even better.

