Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Major Box Office Prediction: Can Adivi Sesh win the race against superstars Kamal Haasan, Aksay Kumar?

    First Published Jun 2, 2022, 5:18 PM IST

    Adivi Sesh-starrer Major will hit the theatres on Friday. The film based on the life of 26/11 hero Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, will have a bok office clash against Kamal Haasan’s ‘Vikram’ and Akshay Kumar’s ‘Samrat Prithviraj’. Meanwhile, take a look at how much the film is expected to earn on its opening day.

    Image: Adivi Sesh/Instagram

    After a very long time, the Indian box office will witness a mega clash at the box office as three much-awaited films will be hitting the theatres on Friday. Kamal Haasan’s ‘Vikram’, Akshay Kumar’s ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ and Adivi Sesh’s ‘Major’ will battle each other out on Friday at the box office. Though ‘Vikram’ and ‘Major’ are originally South films, they are being released in the Hindi as well to cater to the audience of the Hindi belt.

    Image: Adivi Sesh/Instagram

    Adivi Sesh’s movie ‘Major’ is based on the life of 26/11 martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The film runs high on patriotism and is expected to instil the same feelings among the audience. Though it will once again remind everyone of the bloody 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, it will also show the story of Maj Sandeep Unnikrishnan who received martyrdom while fighting against the terrorists inside Mumbai’s iconic Taj Mahal Palace.

    ALSO READ: Vikram Box Office Prediction: Kamal Haasan’s film projected to cross Rs 150 crore over weekend?

    Image: Adivi Sesh/Instagram

    What is Major's story? The film is a biopic of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who was martyred in the Mumbai terrorist attack of 26/11. This film is a take to tell the story of the courage and valour of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, whose life has already become an inspiration for millions of Indians. While the story of the young major’s martyrdom is already known to everyone, the film will also show his childhood, love story and his love for his nation.

    Image: Adivi Sesh/Instagram

    Expected earnings on opening day: Since the film is based on Major Sandeep Krishnan, who was martyred during the terrorist attack in Mumbai, there has been a lot of positive buzz around the film. The trailer of the film also got a good response from the audience, at the same time, it runs high on patriotism. It is believed that the film can earn well on the first day. According to media reports, this film can collect anything between Rs 15 crore to Rs 20 crore on the first day. If the film gets good reviews, then at the weekend, it is expected to perform even better.

    Image: Adivi Sesh/Instagram

    Adivi Sesh competes with two superstars: Kamal Haasan and Akshay Kumar, two of the biggest names in the Indian film industry, and both have a huge fan base across India. Adivi Sesh will directly be competing against these two actors in the box office race. It will be interesting to see if his film is able to outperform ‘Vikram’ and ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ or not.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Samrat Prithviraj to be tax free in UP announces CM Yogi Adityanath drb

    Samrat Prithviraj to be tax-free in UP, announces CM Yogi Adityanath

    Major movie review: Hit or Flop? Did Adivi Sesh give justice to Late Major UnniKrishnan's role? RBA

    Major movie review: Hit or Flop? Has Adivi Sesh done justice to 26/11 hero Major Unnikrishnan's story?

    Sidhu Moose Wala parents issue a warning to music producers against releasing his songs drb

    Sidhu Moose Wala’s parents issue a warning to music producers against releasing his songs

    CPR on time could have saved singer KK life reveals doctor drb

    CPR on time could have saved singer KK's life, reveals doctor

    When Rishi Kapoor revealed Raj Kapoor alleged affairs with heroines drb

    When Rishi Kapoor revealed Raj Kapoor's alleged affairs with heroines

    Recent Stories

    Kim Kardashian (41) confesses to having the best SEX of her life with Pete Davidson (28) RBA

    (Pictures) Kim Kardashian (41) confesses to having the best SEX of her life with Pete Davidson (28)

    Punjab govt to restore security of 424 VVIPs after Sidhu Moose Wala murder gcw

    Punjab govt to restore security of 424 VVIPs after Sidhu Moose Wala murder

    Instagram introduces AMBER Alerts to help find missing children Know all about it gcw

    Instagram introduces AMBER Alerts to help find missing children; Know all about it

    Samrat Prithviraj to be tax free in UP announces CM Yogi Adityanath drb

    Samrat Prithviraj to be tax-free in UP, announces CM Yogi Adityanath

    Major movie review: Hit or Flop? Did Adivi Sesh give justice to Late Major UnniKrishnan's role? RBA

    Major movie review: Hit or Flop? Has Adivi Sesh done justice to 26/11 hero Major Unnikrishnan's story?

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon