    Samrat Prithviraj to be tax-free in UP, announces CM Yogi Adityanath

    After The Kashmir Files, Yogi Adityanath’s UP government has decided to make Akshay Kumar’s ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ tax-free, too.

    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jun 2, 2022, 4:15 PM IST

    Akshay Kumar is all set for the big release of his upcoming film ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ which will hit the theatres on Friday. The periodical drama is based on the life of India’s heroic warrior ‘Prithviraj Chauhan’ wherein Akshay plays the titular role while Manushi Chhilar will be seen as ‘Princess Sanyogita’.

    A day before the film’s release, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared the film tax-free on Thursday. This is the second film after Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files’ that has been declared tax-free in UP. The decision came in after a special screening of ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ was organised for Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his cabinet of ministers.

    Earlier on Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded ‘Samrat Prithviraj’, helmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, and also said that the film also talks about Indian women and their empowerment. Several politicians and others who have watched the special screening of the film, including Karni Sena, have praised the film’s content.

    There are also reports that other states may also join Uttar Pradesh in making this Akshay Kumar-starrer film, which also co-stars actors Sonu Sood and Sanjay Dutt, a tax-free film. Previously, at least eight states including Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Haryana, had declared ‘The Kashmir Files’ as tax-free. This is for the first time Akshay Kumar is being starred in a historical drama film. It is also for the first that Yash Raj Films is backing a film of this genre.

    Meanwhile, ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ will face direct competition with Adivi Sesh’s ‘Major’ and Kamal Haasan’s ‘Vikram’. While ‘Major’ is based on the real-life of 26/11 martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, ‘Vikram’ is an action-thriller also starring Vijay Setupathi and Fahadh Fazil.

    In the recent past, Hindi films that have opened against or around South movies have failed to attract much momentum with the audience. In such a scenario, it will be interesting to see how Akshay Kumar’s film will perform at the box office.

