Who wastes the most food globally? India's rank might surprise you!

Tons of food are wasted globally, impacting the environment and food security. Let's explore the top 10 countries contributing most to this issue.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 2, 2024, 10:57 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 2, 2024, 10:57 AM IST

Top 10 countries with the highest food waste

Food waste is a significant problem affecting both the environment and global food security. Every year, millions of tons of food are wasted, contributing to greenhouse gas emissions, resource depletion, and financial loss.

Despite ongoing efforts to reduce food waste, some countries waste more food due to various cultural, economic, and logistical factors. Let's look at the top 10 countries in terms of food waste.

article_image2

Food Waste in Developed vs. Developing Nations

In wealthy developed nations, over-purchasing, high consumption rates, and stringent food quality standards lead to substantial food waste. In developing countries, supply chain inefficiencies and lack of proper storage are major contributors.

The World Population Review Report 2024 reveals which countries waste the most food. Developing effective strategies to reduce global food waste is crucial.

China:

China tops the list of countries wasting the most food globally, exceeding 91 million tons. With a large population, China's high food waste is not surprising.

article_image3

India's Food Waste Challenge

India:

India ranks second on this list, with total food waste exceeding 68 million tons. Like China, India's large population contributes to a surprisingly high amount of food waste.

USA:

The USA's total food waste exceeds 19 million tons. While other countries cite population as a reason for food waste, the USA cannot use this excuse. As a global power, the USA's high consumption is the primary reason.

Japan:

Japan's total food waste exceeds 8 million tons. As a densely populated nation, this is the main reason for Japan's high food waste.

article_image4

Food Waste in European Countries

Germany:

Germany's total food waste exceeds 6 million tons. Like other European countries, its size and wealth contribute to excessive food waste.

France:

France's total food waste exceeds 5 million tons. Known for its love of food and baked goods, France is also among the top 10 countries wasting food.

article_image5

Food Waste in UK, Russia, Spain, and Australia

UK:

The UK's total food waste exceeds 5 million tons, showing that even royal countries are not immune to the food waste problem.

Russia:

Russia's total food waste exceeds 4 million tons. Its large size and population contribute to Russia's high food waste.

Spain:

Spain's total food waste exceeds 3 million tons. Spain is known for its celebrations and food, but much of it goes to waste.

Australia:

Australia's total food waste exceeds 2 million tons. One of the most surprising countries on the list, Australia, despite its green energy and conservation efforts, is among the top food-wasting nations.

