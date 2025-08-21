Starring Sanju Sivaram, Jagadeesh, and Darshana Rajendran, The Chronicles of the 4.5 Gang promises a vibrant, eccentric narrative intertwined with local traditions, crime, romance and Krishand's signature absurdist style.

Bengaluru: The trailer of acclaimed Malayalam director Krishand's latest venture Sambhava Vivaranam Nalarasangham or The Chronicles of the 4.5 Gang dropped on Thursday, August 21. Known for his experimental storytelling and offbeat narratives, Krishand appears to dive deep into a quirky, layered world in this latest project. The trailer teases an eccentric mix of satire, mystery, romance and socio-political commentary, all wrapped in a visually distinct cinematic style that has become the director’s signature. Having the tagline 'When a gang dreams of respect, chaos becomes their legacy, the film stars Sanju Sivaram, veteran actor Jagadeesh and Darshana Rajendran among others and will release on Sony Liv on August 29. Vishnu Prabhakar has shot the film while music has been composed by Sooraj Santhosh and Varkey.

The two-minute 43-second trailer starts with an announcement declaring the commencement of a temple festival, and how flowers used by devotees have a dark underworld connection. What begins as a routine celebration quickly spirals into a chaotic sequence of events, introducing viewers to the eccentric members of the “4.5 Gang.” As snippets of humorous exchanges, childhood flashback, mysterious disappearances, and cryptic visuals unfold, the trailer hints at a plot that cleverly intertwines local traditions with elements of crime and satire. The vibrant color palette, dynamic editing, and atmospheric sound design add to the intrigue, offering glimpses of a narrative that is both grounded in Kerala’s socio-cultural milieu and playfully absurd.

Krishand, one of the most exciting voices in contemporary Malayalam cinema, has carved a niche for himself with his bold, experimental storytelling and distinctive visual style. An architect-turned-filmmaker, Krishand first garnered attention with his award-winning debut Vrithakrithyilulla Chathuram, and later solidified his reputation with Aavasavyuham, a genre-defying eco-thriller that won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Film. His works often blur the lines between realism and absurdity, blending sharp social commentary with dark humor and inventive narrative structures. His latest film Art of Warfare, based on Chinese philosopher and army general Sun Tzu, was the first theatrical release outside of film circuits. With a deep understanding of Kerala’s socio-political landscape and a knack for pushing cinematic boundaries, Krishand's latest directorial promises a gripping tale of Adventure, Action and Humour.