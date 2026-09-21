Internet wedding rumors about Samay Raina and Medha Shankr have taken social media by storm. Amid growing curiosity, the comedian has finally reacted to the December wedding claims in his signature style.

Bollywood always has plenty of dating and marriage rumors. Celebrities step out together just once, and people immediately start cooking up new relationship stories. Right now, everyone is talking about '12th Fail' actress Medha Shankr and popular stand-up comedian Samay Raina.

Gossip mills in the entertainment world are working overtime about a possible romance between Medha Shankr and Samay Raina. Paparazzi have spotted them together at various public events and parties. The dating rumors actually caught fire after Medha appeared as a guest on Samay Raina's hit YouTube show 'India's Got Latent'.

Netizens did not stop at just dating rumors. They have now jumped straight to marriage predictions. A viral post on social media recently claimed that Medha Shankr and Samay Raina are tying the knot this December. Most celebrities usually ignore such gossip. Samay Raina, however, decided to address the news in his trademark comic style.

The comedian took a screenshot of the viral Reddit post about his supposed wedding. He shared it on his Instagram story. His hilarious reply immediately cracked up his fans.

Samay Raina jokingly wrote that he has his India tour scheduled for December. He apologized and said he would have to postpone his wedding with Medha. He turned a serious marriage rumor into a massive joke, and the internet is loving it.

Medha Shankr also reacted to the whole drama very casually. She dropped laughing emojis in response to Samay's story. She later posted a picture of a calf on her own Instagram story. She playfully hinted that she is looking at these baseless wedding rumors with the exact same confused expression.

Fans are still asking what is really brewing between the two stars. We do not have an official answer yet. Neither of them has made any public announcement about their relationship. But internet sleuths are constantly looking for hidden clues in their photos and posts.

People noticed similar backgrounds when both stars recently shared their vacation pictures online. This sparked even more speculation. Their joint appearances at parties and Medha's presence on Samay's show keep the rumor mill running.

The official confirmation is still missing. But Samay Raina has definitely given a funny twist to the December wedding gossip.

We also have updates on their work front. Medha Shankr became a household name after '12th Fail', and she is currently busy with new projects. She will next appear in a detective comedy movie produced by Laxman Utekar. She shares the screen with Sunny Kaushal and Nimrat Kaur in this film. Samay Raina is also packed with his upcoming live comedy shows and digital content.

The big question about the December wedding remains a mystery for now. It looks like just another internet rumor. But Samay Raina surely knows how to handle gossip like a pro!