On account of Kareena Kapoor Khan's birthday, let's take a look at her swanky lifestyle, lavish living, and net worth that make her one of the most successful stars of all time. Keep scrolling to know more.

Today, Kareena Kapoor Khan turns 46. Bollywood's celebrated star commands attention — not just for her roles, but for a financial empire worth roughly Rs 485 crore. A successful acting career, numerous brand endorsements, and smart investments fuel her wealth. She lives a lavish life, owning luxurious homes, a high-end car collection, and travels globally.

Known as the Daayra star from her upcoming film, Kapoor built her varied portfolio beyond just movie money. Her financial journey shows cinematic success alongside shrewd business calls.

Net Worth and Earnings Overview

Rs 485 crore — that's Kareena Kapoor Khan's approximate net worth. She typically earns Rs 10 crore to Rs 12 crore annually. Films bring in about 30 percent. Brand endorsements make up 40 percent. Digital content adds 20 percent, and investments account for 10 percent of her income.

Endorsement deals alone bring her Rs 8 crore to Rs 10 crore each year. She partners with big names: Sony, Puma, Lakmé, and Colgate. This cements her position in the advertising world.

Movie Fees and Projects

Kapoor charges handsomely for film projects. She reportedly takes home Rs 8 crore to Rs 18 crore per movie. Daayra paid her Rs 5 crore for her role. For the hit comedy-heist film Crew, she commanded Rs 10 crore. These are just a few examples of her financial standards per film.

In Mumbai, Kapoor and husband Saif Ali Khan live in Satguru Sharan. This opulent four-floor Bandra residence became their home in 2021. They moved from their previous apartment at Fortune Heights.

Interior architect Darshini Shah designed Satguru Sharan. The sprawling property covers over 6,500 square feet. It's worth more than Rs 100 crore. The residence boasts expansive terraces, a swimming pool, a dedicated yoga space, and comfortable family areas. Inside, vintage elegance, colonial influences, and modern comforts blend seamlessly.

Outside Mumbai, the couple owns a Gstaad, Switzerland house worth Rs 33 crore. This is their popular vacation spot. It offers stunning views of the snow-capped Alps.

Another key property is Saif Ali Khan's ancestral Pataudi Palace in Gurugram. This sprawling palace covers 10 acres. Experts estimate its worth at Rs 800 crore. Kareena and Saif also collect rent from Bandra properties — flats in Fortune Heights and Land Breeze.

Luxury Car Collection

Kareena Kapoor Khan's garage boasts a fleet of high-end luxury vehicles. Her collection features a BMW X7, a Mercedes-Benz S-Class, a Mercedes-Benz E-Class, an Audi Q7, and a Land Rover Range Rover Sport.

A BMW X7 starts at Rs 1.3 crore. Her Mercedes-Benz S-Class costs around Rs 1.40 crore. She also owns a Lexus LX 470, worth Rs 2.32 crore. These vehicles show her preference for elegance and performance.

Global Travels and Vacations

Kareena Kapoor Khan loves to travel. She frequently takes luxurious vacations with her family. Gstaad, Switzerland — that's their regular annual destination.

Her travel diary lists a safari tour to Serengeti National Park in Tanzania. She also visited the English Channel and the Alps in Europe. Maldives, Italy, and Paris are other spots where she enjoys downtime.