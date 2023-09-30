Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares pictures from her vacations, fans call her 'inspiration' 

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a post with a number of photos where she can be seen cycling and admiring the beauty of the wonderful location.

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares pictures from her vacations, fans call her 'inspiration'
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Sep 30, 2023, 2:42 PM IST

    Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu had another successful film outing earlier this month with Shiva Nirvana's Kushi. The film, which also starred Vijay Deverakonda, was highly welcomed by both critics and audiences and now the actress decided to go on a holiday in Austria. She took to Instagram to share a number from the trip. In the pictures, the 36-year-old actress can be seen cycling and admiring the beauty of the wonderful location. Samantha captioned the collection of photos, 'Rise and shine evil one.' 

    The post

    Netizens react

    We all know how much Samantha is loved and has a huge fan base. The comments on the actress's post read: "Sam, I'm not sure how others are seeing your break as, but for me, you got girls to comprehend that we should earn and live our life to the fullest, be your own wanderer, heal internally and that glow from within will make an appearance externally," Another user wrote that she is a true inspiration. 

    Samantha is often sympathized by her fans for her divorce from her ex-husband Akkineni Naga Chaitanya. Although the two never disclosed the reason for their divorce, it is speculated that Akkineni cheated on Samantha with Sobhita Dhulipala as they are frequently seen hanging out with each other. 

    Kushi box office collection

    On the first day, Kushi had a Rs 16 crore opening and at the worldwide box office collection, the film grossed Rs 71.95 crore (US$9.0 million).

    On the work front, Samantha will be seen in an action-drama web series Citadel India, along with Varun Dhawan. The show is a spin-off of the same-named American series. The American series had Priyanka Chopra Jonas play the lead. 

    Last Updated Sep 30, 2023, 2:42 PM IST
