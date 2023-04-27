Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares photo from hospital post-Telugu producer Chittibabu calls her 'OLD' and 'OVER'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, suffering from an autoimmune ailment known as myositis, uploaded a series of photos from her daily life. This includes images from her hospital visit, travel, and job.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu rushed to Instagram to post a picture dump just hours after Telugu producer Chittibabu labelled her 'old' in a new potshot. The actress, now suffering from an autoimmune ailment known as myositis, uploaded photos from her daily life. This includes images from her hospital visit, travel, and job.

Samantha started the series with an old photograph of herself from when she was 16, followed by a photo of her pets. Samantha then posted a photo of herself in what seemed to be a hospital. She also uploaded a snapshot of her search for 'hyperbaric treatment' for autoimmune diseases. The picture shows the Telugu actor being treated.

The Shaakuntalam actress then tweeted a photo of herself horseback riding, eating desert in a hotel room, and filming an advertisement. Samantha ended the photo dump with a picture from her exercise, a video from a large property, and a quotation by Rabindranath Tagore that read, "The one who plants tree, knowing that he or she will never sit in its shade, has at least begun to understand the meaning of life." She shared the series with the caption, “As I see it."

In the comments area, fans flooded her with love and support. "My Sam World powerful, strong, and lovely woman," commented one fan. "Never allow it to rest." "Until your good becomes better and your better becomes best," said another. "Sammy you ok it breaks my heart to see you like that always remember you are fighter love you," read a third message.

Samantha made the post hours after Chittibabu made a second remark about her. According to TV9 Kannada.com, the Telugu producer stated, "Samantha is no longer 18-20 years old." She's rather ancient, therefore, I suggested she wasn't a good fit for the part of renowned beauty Shakuntala, what's wrong with that? Samantha's glamorous days are past, and it's time to transition to supporting parts," she says, adding that she isn't ready to face the truth.