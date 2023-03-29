Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu on being 'told' to 'reject' 'Oo Antava' during her and Naga Chaitanya divorce

    In a recent interview, Samantha Ruth Prabhu opened up on being told to straightaway reject 'Oo Antava' during her and Naga Chaitanya's divorce. Read on to know more deets.

    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Mar 29, 2023, 4:47 PM IST

    Shaakuntalam star Samantha Ruth Prabhu has revealed that the hit track Oo Antava from Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise got offered to her in the middle of the separation from her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya. 

    The actress said her friends, family, and well-wishers told her to reject the offer as she should not do an item song right after her separation. Samantha and Chaitanya announced their separation in October 2021.

    In an interview with a leading entertainment portal, Samantha recalled how she did not want to hide away during her divorce proceedings. She said, "When I got offered Oo Antava, it was in the middle of the separation (from Chaitanya). After the announcement came, every well-wisher and every family member was like. You will sit at home. You will not do an item song just when you officially announced the separation. Even my friends, who always encouraged me to challenge myself, told me, Do not do an item song. But I was like, Ok, I am doing it."

    Samantha also shared, "I just thought, Why should I hide?’ I did not do anything wrong. I, was not going to wait for all of the trolling, abuse, and hate to go away and slowly creep back in like someone who committed a crime. I was not going to do that. I gave my marriage 100 percent, but it did not work out. But, I was not going to beat myself up and feel guilty for something I did not do."

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu impressed everyone with her sensuous dance number Oo Antava in Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise. The song became a rage even before the film hit theatres. Samantha’s sultry dance moves in the song got hailed and appreciated by critics and the audiences. There were also rumors that Samantha would play a significant part in Pushpa: The Rule, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna.

    Last Updated Mar 29, 2023, 4:47 PM IST
