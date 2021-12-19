  • Facebook
    Samantha Ruth Prabhu chills with her pets on Sunday morning [Photos]

    Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu was seen lazing around with her pet dogs today. She posted photos and videos of the same on her Instagram handle. Take a look at the adorable photos of the same right here.
     

    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 19, 2021, 11:44 AM IST
    Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her social media to post photos and videos of her Sunday morning on Instagram. She was seen lazing around with her pet dogs and was also listening to a heartbreaking song while relaxing with her pets.

    In the photos, the actress was seen lying down on a couch with her two pets. In another picture, she clicked her pet, who was watching a Christmas film on TV. She also posted a clip of  Wham!'s hit Christmas song Last Christmas I Gave You My Heart. She was seen recording the part that read, "Last Christmas I gave you my heart and the very next day you gave it away. This year, to save me from tears, I'll give it to someone special."  

    Fans of Samantha started speculating that she would be giving her heart to someone special. For the unversed, it was on October 2, when the actress and her husband Naga Chaitanya had announced that they would be separated. She had written a post for her well-wishers and had said that post much deliberation and thought; Chay and she has decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue their own paths. They have been fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of their relationship, which they believe will always hold a special bond between them. Also read: Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu in hospital? Pushpa star underwent COVID 19 test (Read Deets)

    The post further read that she requested her fans, well-wishers, and the media to support both of them during this difficult time and give them the privacy they need to move on. She thanked her fans for their support. On the professional front, the actress has been in the limelight after her first item song Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava from Allu Arjun's Pushpa film, courted controversy. In the song, men were portrayed a lustful people. Also read: After Samantha, Naga reveals the reason behind divorce; did the actor comment on ex-wife for her roles?
     

