Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu birthday: Here's how Citadel star will celebrate her 36th b'day

    On April 28, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will turn 36, and according to the latest reports, she will be marking her special day by working on the sets of Citadel India

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu birthday: Citadel star reveals how she will celebrate her 36th b'day RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Apr 24, 2023, 11:46 AM IST

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu is on cloud nine as part of Citadel India. She has a hectic year ahead of her. Samantha is now set to wrap filming for Citadel India following the release of Shaakuntalam. Samantha has no intentions to slow down as her 36th birthday approaches since she is set to enjoy a working birthday this year. According to a news outlet, she will begin filming for Citadel's new schedule with Varun Dhawan.

    "While battling health issues, Samantha continues to stay committed to her work and is taking forward all her assignments even on her birthday," a source close to the actress told a media outlet. On her birthday, April 28, she will be filming for Citadel at a significant site in India." She even celebrated her 35th birthday on the sets of Kushi in Kashmir last year." Samantha was hard at work; even on her last birthday, she was on the sets of Kushi in Kashmir.

    Also Read: Who is Sampath J Ram? Kannada actor dies by suicide at the age of 35

    Samantha was most recently seen in Shaakuntalam. The film, directed by Gunasekhar, starred Samantha and Dev Mohan in the lead roles. Shaakuntalam, a film version of Kalidasa's drama Shakuntala, gained acclaim from both fans and reviewers. It was released in cinemas on April 14. Allu Arjun's 6-year-old daughter, Allu Arha, also appeared in the film.

    Also Read: Fast and Furious 10: From cast to release date to plot and more; Here’s what we know

    Talking about Citadel:
    Now, Samantha will be seen in Citadel alongside Varun Dhawan. Raj and DK are helming the Indian chapter of the Citadel series. Samantha and Varun Dhawan’s starrer is the remake of the American series that stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden, and Stanley Tucci. Citadel India will also feature Apporva Arora, and Shruti Seth in the lead roles. 

    While the makers have remained tight-lipped about Citadel India, Priyanka Chopra who recently visited India revealed that the storylines are connected to each other. Appreciating the filmmakers, Priyanka said, “Raj and DK are so amazing, so talented and they’ll bring their own spin to the Indian instalment. So, I’m very excited.”

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

    Samantha also has Shiva Nirvana's Kushi in addition to Citadel India. She will appear with Vijay Deverakonda in the film, which is set to be released in September of this year.
     

    Last Updated Apr 24, 2023, 11:48 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Who is Sampath J Ram? Kannada actor dies by suicide at the age of 35 RBA

    Who is Sampath J Ram? Kannada actor dies by suicide at the age of 35

    Britney Spears latest Instagram post spills details on her stance at people 'bullying' her vma

    Britney Spears latest Instagram post spills details on her stance at people 'bullying' her

    Honey Singh claims he was not credited enough for Diljit Dosanjh's 2019 album; here's what he said RBA

    Honey Singh claims he was not credited enough for Diljit Dosanjh's 2019 album; here's what he said

    Khloe Kardashian's recent post gives insight into her failed relationship; know details vma

    Khloe Kardashian's recent post gives insight into her failed relationship; know details

    Fast and Furious 10 From cast to release date to plot and more Here what we know RBA

    Fast and Furious 10: From cast to release date to plot and more; Here’s what we know

    Recent Stories

    Tamil Nadu introduces 'special license' to serve liquor in marriage halls, family functions; check details AJR

    Tamil Nadu introduces 'special license' to serve liquor in marriage halls, family functions; check details

    Char Dham Yatra begins with opening of Gangotri and Yamunotri shrines; CM assures smooth pilgrimage-snt

    Char Dham Yatra begins with opening of Gangotri and Yamunotri shrines; CM assures smooth pilgrimage

    IPL 2023, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings: Did Eden Gardens and Kolkata give MS Dhoni farewell during CSK conquest over KKR?-ayh

    IPL 2023: Did Eden Gardens and Kolkata give MS Dhoni farewell during CSK's conquest over KKR?

    PM Modi's Kerala visit: 12 Congress leaders taken into preventive detention over possible protest anr

    PM Modi's Kerala visit: 12 Congress leaders taken into preventive detention over possible protest

    Urfi Javed HOT Photos: Actress stuns fans in risque gun-shaped pasties on nipples (PICTURES) vma

    Urfi Javed HOT Photos: Actress stuns fans in risque gun-shaped pasties on breast (PICTURES)

    Recent Videos

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon
    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon