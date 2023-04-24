Samantha Ruth Prabhu birthday: Here's how Citadel star will celebrate her 36th b'day

On April 28, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will turn 36, and according to the latest reports, she will be marking her special day by working on the sets of Citadel India

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is on cloud nine as part of Citadel India. She has a hectic year ahead of her. Samantha is now set to wrap filming for Citadel India following the release of Shaakuntalam. Samantha has no intentions to slow down as her 36th birthday approaches since she is set to enjoy a working birthday this year. According to a news outlet, she will begin filming for Citadel's new schedule with Varun Dhawan.

"While battling health issues, Samantha continues to stay committed to her work and is taking forward all her assignments even on her birthday," a source close to the actress told a media outlet. On her birthday, April 28, she will be filming for Citadel at a significant site in India." She even celebrated her 35th birthday on the sets of Kushi in Kashmir last year." Samantha was hard at work; even on her last birthday, she was on the sets of Kushi in Kashmir.

Samantha was most recently seen in Shaakuntalam. The film, directed by Gunasekhar, starred Samantha and Dev Mohan in the lead roles. Shaakuntalam, a film version of Kalidasa's drama Shakuntala, gained acclaim from both fans and reviewers. It was released in cinemas on April 14. Allu Arjun's 6-year-old daughter, Allu Arha, also appeared in the film.

Talking about Citadel:

Now, Samantha will be seen in Citadel alongside Varun Dhawan. Raj and DK are helming the Indian chapter of the Citadel series. Samantha and Varun Dhawan’s starrer is the remake of the American series that stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden, and Stanley Tucci. Citadel India will also feature Apporva Arora, and Shruti Seth in the lead roles.

While the makers have remained tight-lipped about Citadel India, Priyanka Chopra who recently visited India revealed that the storylines are connected to each other. Appreciating the filmmakers, Priyanka said, “Raj and DK are so amazing, so talented and they’ll bring their own spin to the Indian instalment. So, I’m very excited.”

Samantha also has Shiva Nirvana's Kushi in addition to Citadel India. She will appear with Vijay Deverakonda in the film, which is set to be released in September of this year.

