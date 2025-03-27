user
Michael Schumacher rare health update: F1 legend unable to speak, requires constant care

A rare update reveals that F1 legend Michael Schumacher requires constant care and is unable to speak following his 2013 skiing accident.

Published: Mar 27, 2025, 3:06 PM IST

Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher remains in need of continuous medical attention and is no longer able to speak, according to a rare update from renowned German F1 journalist Felix Gorner.

Schumacher, a seven-time world champion, sustained severe injuries in a skiing accident in December 2013. He suffered a traumatic brain injury after hitting his head on a rock while skiing off-piste in the French Alps. Following emergency treatment and a medically induced coma, he was later transferred home to continue his recovery under strict medical supervision.

Schumacher's ongoing struggle

Since the accident, Schumacher’s family has remained fiercely protective of his privacy. His wife, Corinna, has ensured that only a select group of people have access to him or information about his condition. Speaking to RTL, Gorner provided insight into Schumacher’s ongoing struggle, stating: "The situation is very sad. He needs constant care and is completely dependent on his caregivers. And he can no longer express himself verbally."

Gorner also highlighted the Schumacher family's careful approach to maintaining a close inner circle. "Currently, there is a maximum of 20 people who can approach Michael," he said. "And, in my opinion, it's the right strategy. Because the family is acting in Michael's best interests. They've always strictly protected his privacy, and that hasn't changed."

Schumacher: A celebrated F1 legend

Schumacher remains one of the most celebrated drivers in F1 history, with his dominance in the early 2000s still unmatched. After securing back-to-back titles with Benetton in 1994 and 1995, he joined Ferrari, leading them to a golden era of success. His unprecedented five consecutive championship victories from 2000 to 2004 set a benchmark that remains unchallenged, though Max Verstappen has the opportunity to match that record if he secures another title this year.

One of the few people granted access to Schumacher is former Ferrari team principal and ex-FIA president Jean Todt. Todt has remained a trusted confidant of the family and continues to respect their wishes for privacy regarding Schumacher’s condition.

While Schumacher's battle remains private, the motorsport world continues to support him and his family in their efforts to provide him with the best possible care.

