Kerala: Why Nalukettu homes are the perfect model for green living

Kerala’s traditional Nalukettu homes are a perfect blend of sustainability, aesthetics, and heritage. Rooted in Vastu Shastra principles, these ancestral homes of Kerala’s elite families are known for their eco-friendly architecture, climate-responsive design, and efficient use of natural resources.
 

article_image1
Author
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Mar 27, 2025, 3:10 PM IST

What is a Nalukettu?

The term ‘Nalukettu’ literally means ‘four blocks’ (nalu = four, kettu = blocks), referring to the quadrilateral structure built around an open courtyard called ‘Nadumuttam’. These homes are traditionally constructed using wood, laterite stone, and clay tiles, making them sustainable and naturally insulated.
 

article_image2

Architectural Features of Nalukettu Homes

1. Nadumuttam – The Open Courtyard

The central courtyard allows for natural ventilation and sunlight penetration, reducing the need for artificial lighting and cooling. It acts as a rainwater collection system, channeling water into storage pits. A sacred ‘Tulsi’ plant is often placed in the courtyard for spiritual and medicinal benefits.

2. Sloped Tiled Roofs

The large, sloping clay-tiled roofs ensure proper water drainage during Kerala’s heavy monsoons. These roofs provide thermal insulation, keeping interiors cool even during summer.

3. Wooden Pillars & Carved Doors

Teak and rosewood pillars add durability and aesthetic grandeur. Intricate carvings on doors and windows showcase Kerala’s rich craftsmanship.

4. Verandahs & Spacious Rooms

Long verandahs act as cooling zones, protecting the inner rooms from direct heat. Thick laterite walls help maintain a pleasant indoor temperature.


article_image3

Sustainability & Eco-Friendliness

Nalukettu homes exemplify traditional green architecture by:

1. Using locally sourced materials like wood, clay, and stone.

2. Ensuring energy efficiency through natural light and ventilation.

3. Reducing carbon footprint by avoiding modern concrete construction.

4. Incorporating rainwater harvesting techniques.

Nalukettu homes were family-centric, designed to accommodate joint families. The open courtyard encouraged bonding, storytelling, and festive celebrations. They also housed grain storage units and temple spaces, making them self-sufficient.
 

article_image4

Many architects today are reviving Nalukettu-style homes with modern adaptations. Heritage homestays and resorts are bringing back this architectural marvel. Sustainable housing enthusiasts are incorporating courtyard homes into urban designs.
 

