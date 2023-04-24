Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Sampath J Ram? Kannada actor dies by suicide at the age of 35

    Sampath J Ram, a Kannada television star, was found dead at his Nelamangala house near Bengaluru. He was 35 years old at the time. The news of his death has sent shockwaves across the Kannada television industry.

    First Published Apr 24, 2023, 10:52 AM IST

    Sampath J Ram, a popular TV actor who appeared in series such as Agnisakshi and Sri Balaji Photo Studio, died on Saturday (April 23) in Bengaluru's Nelamangala. The actor allegedly committed himself due to a lack of employment and lucrative chances in the Kannada entertainment industry.

    Sampath's friend and actor Rajesh Dhruva verified the news in a social media post. "We don't have the strength to bear your separation," Dhruva wrote in Kannada. There are still so many films to be created. There are still so many wars to be had. There is still plenty of time to make your aspirations a reality. We'll see you on the big stage soon. Please return."

    While other friends and relatives have yet to make an official remark, various Kannada celebrities have expressed their sympathies and lamented his passing. Sampath J Ram is survived by his wife, whom he just married. The funeral will be held in Sampath's hometown of NR Pura.

    Who was Sampath J Ram? 
    Sampath J Ram has performed significantly in several popular television shows, including Agnisakshi. Rajesh Dhruva's film 'Sri Balaji Photo Studio' was one of his most recent efforts. His performance received praise from the audience and critics alike.

    Sampath had just recently married. According to sources, "Sampath was depressed because he wasn't getting as many job offers as he expected, which may have pushed him to take such an extreme step." Today is expected to be the day of the final rites.

    Another well-known Kannada television actor, Ravi, better known as Mandya Ravi, was suffering from numerous organ failures in September of last year. He was 54 at the time.
     

