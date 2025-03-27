Career

Career in NASA: Know job levels, promotion

NASA has many positions related to engineering, science

NASA is very large organization with many positions related to engineering, science, space research. But, if we talk about smallest position, it can range from GS-1 to GS-5 grade

Recruitment in NASA starts from GS-5 or GS-7 grade

Usually, recruitment in NASA starts from GS-5 or GS-7 grade, especially for those with a bachelor's degree

What is the smallest position in NASA?

The smallest grade in NASA is GS-1, but recruitment to this is very rare. Instead, careers usually start with the GS-5 grade

The smallest post in NASA is GS-1

GS-1 is the smallest grade in NASA, for which a high school diploma is sufficient. Recruitment at this level is often for office assistants, clerks, or basic support staff

GS-5 is the entry-level grade in NASA

If you have a bachelor's degree, you can start with this grade. It includes work as a technical assistant, administrative assistant, or research support staff

How many years does promotion take in NASA?

Promotion in NASA depends on several factors, including annual performance and Time-in-Grade rules. It is necessary to work at least 1 year in each grade

Vacancy, qualifications, and skills are also necessary for promotion

For promotion in NASA, there should be a vacancy in a higher position. Also, if you have more degrees or special training, you can get promoted quickly

Average time for promotion in NASA

  • GS-5 to GS-7- 1 to 2 years
  • GS-7 to GS-9- 2 to 3 years
  • GS-9 to GS-11 and above- 3 to 5 years or more

Engineers or scientists start with GS-7 grade

If an engineer or scientist starts with GS-7 grade in NASA, they can reach GS-11 or GS-12 in 5 to 10 years

Astronauts get a different grade in NASA

Meanwhile, NASA astronauts get a different grade and usually start from GS-13 or GS-14

