Career in NASA: Know job levels, promotion

Career
If you dream of working at NASA, it's important to know what career growth looks like here and which position to start with
NASA is very large organization with many positions related to engineering, science, space research. But, if we talk about smallest position, it can range from GS-1 to GS-5 grade
Usually, recruitment in NASA starts from GS-5 or GS-7 grade, especially for those with a bachelor's degree
The smallest grade in NASA is GS-1, but recruitment to this is very rare. Instead, careers usually start with the GS-5 grade
GS-1 is the smallest grade in NASA, for which a high school diploma is sufficient. Recruitment at this level is often for office assistants, clerks, or basic support staff
If you have a bachelor's degree, you can start with this grade. It includes work as a technical assistant, administrative assistant, or research support staff
Promotion in NASA depends on several factors, including annual performance and Time-in-Grade rules. It is necessary to work at least 1 year in each grade
For promotion in NASA, there should be a vacancy in a higher position. Also, if you have more degrees or special training, you can get promoted quickly
If an engineer or scientist starts with GS-7 grade in NASA, they can reach GS-11 or GS-12 in 5 to 10 years
Meanwhile, NASA astronauts get a different grade and usually start from GS-13 or GS-14
