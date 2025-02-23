Samantha Ruth Prabhu Net Worth: Know how RICH is THIS South Indian Superstar?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, The South Indian self made superstar is one of the wealthiest actresses in South Indian Industry. Let's see how rich is this actress and her remuneration, Properties, Income and more.

Samantha's net worth:

Samantha has an estimated net worth of around INR 101 crores, which is a huge amount. Her primary sources of income are films and brand endorsements. Let's have a clear look at the detailed net worth report of Samantha like her income, remuneration, properties and cars collection.

Impact of Separation on Samantha Net Worth:

Samantha married Tollywood actor Naga Chaitanya in 2017 after 7 years of dating. Things didn't go well, and the couple decided and got divorced in 2021. Their announcement made ways to mistreat and troll Samantha for a long time until Naga Chaitanya revealed his love story with Sobitha Dhulipala. Samantha's career was successful, and she was one of the best and most influential actresses in South India by the time she got married. But there are rumors that Naga Chaitanya did not want Samantha to work and grow, and eventually Samantha did not agree to give up on her career and got divorced. However, none of them are proved to date. After the divorce, Samantha's fame rose to Pan India with significant Pan Indian projects, and also Samantha's net worth has rapidly increased with the increase of her fame and name. There are rumors that Samantha took an alimony of 200 crores from Naga Chaitanya after the divorce. Samantha later clarified these rumors, but the reasons were never officially revealed.

Samantha's income:

Samantha used to charge INR 3.5 to 5 crores per film and she got a whopping amount of INR 10 crores remuneration for her latest series 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' making her one of the highest paid actresses. Samantha earns around INR 8 crore per year from brand endorsements and social media promotions.

Samantha's investments:

Samantha's investments in real estate are also a major part of her properties. Her properties include a luxurious duplex apartment worth INR 7.8 crores. She also bought a wonderful sea-facing 3 BHK house worth INR 15 crores in Mumbai after she worked for Family Man 2 and signed Citadel: Honey Bunny. The speculations suggested that Samantha wanted to shift to Bollywood after the massive success of Family Man 2.

Samantha Car Collection:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu owns an attractive car collection. She owns a BMW 7-Series worth INR 1.42 crores, a Jaguar XF worth INR 73 lakhs, an Audi Q7 worth INR 80 lakhs, a Mercedes Benz G63 AMG, a Porsche Cayman GTS, and a Land Rover Range Rover Vogue in her collection.

Samantha's business ventures:

This actress also made significant investments in many brands with a main idea of sustainable living. Along with these, Samantha also promotes the right to education for children. Samantha started a clothing brand named 'Saaki,' which provides high-quality and comfortable clothing with unique prints.

