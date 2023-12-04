'Sam Bahadur' weekend box office collection: Vicky Kaushal's movie mints Rs 25 crore

'Sam Bahadur' box office collection Day 3: Vicky Kaushal's film has surpassed the ten million mark, despite stiff competition from Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. The film grossed a total of Rs 25.55 crore. Sam Bahadur is a biopic of Sam Manekshaw, India's first Field Marshal.

Vicky Kaushal's latest film 'Sam Bahadur' is having a difficult competition with Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Animal' in cinemas. 'Sam Bahadur' grossed Rs 25 crore in its first weekend, while 'Animal' surpassed the Rs 200-crore milestone. 'Sam Bahadur,' which stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra, debuted to solid figures on its opening day.

Vicky Kaushal plays Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in the film "Sam Bahadur." The film is set against the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war, during which Sam Manekshaw led the Indian Army, resulting in the birth of a new nation, Bangladesh.

According to preliminary estimates, 'Sam Bahadur' earned Rs 10.30 crore on Day 3. On Sunday, December 3, it was 56.33 per cent occupied. The film's total earnings are currently Rs 25.55 crore. Despite stiff competition from Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal,' the Vicky Kaushal-starrer is performing well at the box office in India.

About Sam Bahadur:

Sam Bahadur is a biopic of Sam Manekshaw, India's first Field Marshal. His service career lasted four decades and five wars. He was the first Indian Army officer to be elevated to Field Marshal. The video honours Manekshaw and his contributions to the Indian army and the country. In addition to Vicky as Sam Manekshaw, the Meghna Gulzar-directed film stars Sanya Malhotra as his wife, and Fatima Sana Shaikh as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

'Sam Bahadur,' directed by Ronnie Screwvala and produced by RSVP Movies, also stars Neeraj Kabi, Edward Sonnenblick, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in significant parts. Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy composed the film's soundtrack, while Gulzar wrote the lyrics. Ketan Sodha wrote the background music.