Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Sam Bahadur' weekend box office collection: Vicky Kaushal's movie mints Rs 25 crore

    'Sam Bahadur' box office collection Day 3: Vicky Kaushal's film has surpassed the ten million mark, despite stiff competition from Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. The film grossed a total of Rs 25.55 crore. Sam Bahadur is a biopic of Sam Manekshaw, India's first Field Marshal. 
     

    Sam Bahadur weekend box office collection: Vicky Kaushal's movie mints Rs 25 crore RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 4, 2023, 8:46 AM IST

    Vicky Kaushal's latest film 'Sam Bahadur' is having a difficult competition with Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Animal' in cinemas. 'Sam Bahadur' grossed Rs 25 crore in its first weekend, while 'Animal' surpassed the Rs 200-crore milestone. 'Sam Bahadur,' which stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra, debuted to solid figures on its opening day.

    Vicky Kaushal plays Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in the film "Sam Bahadur." The film is set against the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war, during which Sam Manekshaw led the Indian Army, resulting in the birth of a new nation, Bangladesh.

    Also Read: 'The Boys' season 4 teaser: Karl Urban, Antony Starr prepare the audience for heated battle

    According to preliminary estimates, 'Sam Bahadur' earned Rs 10.30 crore on Day 3. On Sunday, December 3, it was 56.33 per cent occupied. The film's total earnings are currently Rs 25.55 crore. Despite stiff competition from Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal,' the Vicky Kaushal-starrer is performing well at the box office in India.

    About Sam Bahadur: 
    Sam Bahadur is a biopic of Sam Manekshaw, India's first Field Marshal. His service career lasted four decades and five wars. He was the first Indian Army officer to be elevated to Field Marshal. The video honours Manekshaw and his contributions to the Indian army and the country. In addition to Vicky as Sam Manekshaw, the Meghna Gulzar-directed film stars Sanya Malhotra as his wife, and Fatima Sana Shaikh as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

    Also Read: 'Sam Bahadur' box office collection Day 2: Vicky Kaushal-starrer mints only Rs 5.50 crore

    'Sam Bahadur,' directed by Ronnie Screwvala and produced by RSVP Movies, also stars Neeraj Kabi, Edward Sonnenblick, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in significant parts. Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy composed the film's soundtrack, while Gulzar wrote the lyrics. Ketan Sodha wrote the background music.

    Last Updated Dec 4, 2023, 8:46 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss 17: Tehelka Bhai aka Sunny Arya, wants to join 'Temptation Island' with Nora Fatehi RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Tehelka Bhai aka Sunny Arya, wants to join 'Temptation Island' with Nora Fatehi

    Animal weekend box office report: Ranbir Kapoor's action movie crosses Rs 200 crore mark; read details RBA

    'Animal' weekend box office report: Ranbir Kapoor's action movie crosses Rs 200 crore mark; read details

    Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya gets into nasty fight with KhanZaadi and says, 'Nakli botox, lip fillers...' (Video) RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya gets into nasty fight with KhanZaadi and says, 'Nakli botox, lip fillers...' (Video

    Entertainment 'Will DM Rohit Sharma and say...': Ananya Pandey on her personal message to Indian skipper osf

    'Will DM Rohit Sharma and say...': Ananya Pandey on her personal message to Indian skipper

    Urfi Javed's Instagram account suspended? Actress says, 'Wishes of many people have been granted' RKK

    Urfi Javed's Instagram account suspended? Actress says, 'Wishes of many people have been granted'

    Recent Stories

    Mizoram Assembly Election result 2023 Aizawl West-III seat Counting of Votes Live Updates Leads Results Winners and more gcw

    Mizoram Assembly Election result 2023: Who will secure Aizawl West-III?

    Bigg Boss 17: Tehelka Bhai aka Sunny Arya, wants to join 'Temptation Island' with Nora Fatehi RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Tehelka Bhai aka Sunny Arya, wants to join 'Temptation Island' with Nora Fatehi

    kerala news live 04 December 2023 major highlights developments rkn

    Kerala News LIVE: 17-year-old dies of electric shock in Malappuram

    Mizoram Assembly Election result 2023 Dampa Seat Counting of Votes Live Updates Leads Results Winners and more gcw

    Mizoram Assembly Election result 2023: Will BJP secure Dampa?

    Mizoram Assembly Election result 2023 Serchhip seat Counting of Votes Live Updates Leads Results Winners and more gcw

    Mizoram Assembly Election result 2023: Who will win Serchhip?

    Recent Videos

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon