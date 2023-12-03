Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Sam Bahadur' box office collection Day 2: Vicky Kaushal-starrer mints only Rs 5.50 crore

    'Sam Bahadur' was released on December 1st, and it faced stiff competition from Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal'. While 'Animal' grossed more than Rs 60 crore on its first day, 'Sam Bahadur' collected only Rs '5.50 crore'.

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Dec 3, 2023, 11:27 AM IST

    Vicky Kaushal wowed audiences with his excellent performance in 'Sam Bahadur'. The highly anticipated film was released on December 1st, and it faced stiff competition from Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal'. While 'Animal' grossed more than Rs 60 crore on its first day, 'Sam Bahadur' collected only Rs '5.50 crore'. It appears that the second day was as difficult for Vicky Kaushal's flick.

    Vicky Kaushal's 'Sam Bahadur' earned Rs 9.25 crore (early estimates) on its second day, meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor's Animal grossed Rs 66 crore, bringing the total to Rs 100 crore in just two days.

    On Saturday, December 2, 'Sam Bahadur's overall Hindi occupancy was 46 percent. Cities with the highest occupancy rates included Pune, Chennai, Mumbai, and Delhi. In terms of show times, the night shows attracted the most visitors 65.72 percent, followed by the evening shows 54.39 percent.

    Also Read: Sam Bahadur box office report: Here's how much Vicky Kaushal, Meghna Gulzar's film earned on day 1

    About 'Sam Bahadur'

    'Sam Bahadur' is based on the life of Sam Manekshaw, India's first Field Marshal. His military service spanned four decades and was part of five wars. He was the first Indian Army general to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal, and his military victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war resulted in the foundation of Bangladesh.

    'Sam Bahadur' cast

    In addition to Vicky Kaushal, Neeraj Kabi, Edward Sonnenblick (as Lord Mountbatten), Richard Bhakti Klein (as Ambassador Keating), Saqib Ayub (Captain Attiqur Rahman), and Krishna Kant Singh Bundela (as Subedar Gurbaksh Singh) play important roles in Sam Bahadur. Fatima Sana Shaikh portrays former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, while Sanya Malhotra plays Sam's love interest.

    Last Updated Dec 3, 2023, 11:27 AM IST
