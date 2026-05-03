Veteran actor Anupam Kher reflects on his 55-year career, calling an actor's face a "reservoir" of lived experience. He also announced his 551st film, 'Flicker', and other projects like 'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2' and 'Fauzi'.

An Actor's Face Becomes a 'Reservoir' of Lived Experience

Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Sunday shared a deeply reflective note on his decades-long journey in cinema, offering a rare insight into how "lived experience" shapes an actor's craft over time. Posting a striking black-and-white selfie on social media, Kher highlighted the natural lines on his face, describing them as markers of a life spent observing, performing and evolving. With over 55 years in the entertainment industry, 50 of them as a professional, the actor said that an artist's face gradually transforms into a "reservoir" of memories and emotions.

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"A FACE THAT HAS LIVED LIFE: I have been acting for more than 55 years now. Out of these, over 50 years have been as a professional actor. Somewhere along this long journey, something begins to change... not just in your craft, but on your face. An actor's face slowly stops being just a face. It becomes... a reservoir. A small twitch begins to mean something. A slight lift of the eyebrow carries a memory. A pause between two expressions holds a lifetime of observation. You don't add these things. They arrive... quietly... over the years," he wrote.

He attributed this transformation to accumulated "lived experience", a blend of roles portrayed, real-life encounters and emotions both borrowed and genuine, which eventually "settle gently" on an actor's face. Using the hashtag #NoFilter, Kher underscored the authenticity of ageing and artistic growth. "It has something to do with what we call "lived experience." The roles you've played...The people you've met...The emotions you've borrowed... and the ones you've truly felt. All of it settles... gently... on your face. Yesterday, when I took this selfie, these were the thoughts that came to my mind. I thought I should share them with you. Jai Ho!" he wrote.

Actor Soni Razdan wrote, "Wow. That's so so true...," in the comments section. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher) Many followers praised Kher's "graceful" appearance and celebrated his contribution to cinema, recalling iconic films such as 'Saaransh', 'Karma', 'Daddy' and '1942: A Love Story.'

Kher Announces 551st Film, Emphasises Reinvention

In parallel with his introspective post, Kher also announced his 551st film, 'Flicker'. Despite an extensive body of work spanning over 550 films, the actor described the project as feeling like "the first step again." Sharing the first look on Instagram, Kher emphasised his commitment to reinvention.

"If you don't challenge yourself, you slowly start repeating yourself. So I chose the harder road," he wrote, adding that 'Flicker' represents a search for something "real." While details about the storyline remain under wraps, the actor confirmed that shooting has begun.

Alongside 'Flicker', Kher has a packed slate, including 'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2', a sequel to the 2006 cult favourite directed by Dibakar Banerjee, and 'Fauzi,' which features Prabhas in a key role. (ANI)