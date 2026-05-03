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4 Reasons Why Gunther Attacked Cody Rhodes & Is Now Chasing the Undisputed WWE Championship
Gunther’s shocking attack on Cody Rhodes has shaken WWE. From Randy Orton’s absence to Triple H’s creative gamble, here are four reasons why The Ring General is next in line for the title.
Randy Orton’s absence created an opening
The Orton‑Rhodes saga took a dramatic turn at WrestleMania, but Orton has not appeared since. Rumors of injury have fueled speculation that WWE needed a replacement. Gunther stepping into the feud suggests Orton’s status is uncertain, and The Ring General has been slotted in to carry the storyline forward.
Triple H wanted unpredictability
Triple H’s creative regime thrives on surprises. Continuing Orton vs. Rhodes immediately after WrestleMania would have been predictable. By inserting Gunther into the mix, WWE added a fresh angle while potentially saving the Orton‑Rhodes showdown for a bigger stage like SummerSlam 2026.
Gunther’s unstoppable momentum
Gunther has retired Goldberg, John Cena, and AJ Styles, and defeated Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 42. His rise demanded a major storyline. With Orton possibly out, WWE needed a top‑tier name to justify Gunther’s push. Attacking Cody Rhodes sets him up for a marquee feud that matches his momentum.
Backlash card needed a challenger
With Roman Reigns already booked to defend against Jacob Fatu at Backlash Tampa, WWE needed another headline match. If Orton is unavailable, Gunther’s attack on Cody positions him as the logical challenger for the Undisputed WWE Championship, ensuring the card remains stacked.
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