On director Vamshi Paidipally's birthday, the makers of '#SVC63' shared a photo of Salman Khan embracing him. The post from Sri Venkateswara Creations has fueled excitement for the film, which also stars Nayanthara.

Salman Khan's viral post for director Vamshi Paidipally

The team behind the tentatively titled '#SVC63' celebrated National Award-winning director Vamshi Paidipally's birthday with a heartfelt social media post, sharing a candid photograph of lead actor Salman Khan embracing the filmmaker. The post, shared by production house Sri Venkateswara Creations, has drawn significant attention from fans eagerly awaiting updates on the upcoming film.

The birthday message officially highlighted the team behind the much-anticipated project, which is also being referred to as the #SalmanKhanVamshiPaidipallyFilm. The image of Salman Khan sharing a warm hug with the director quickly gained traction across social media, adding to the excitement surrounding the film. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sri Venkateswara Creations (@srivenkateswaracreations)

Star-studded Cast and Production Team

The project features Bollywood superstar Salman Khan alongside South cinema star Nayanthara in the lead roles. It is being produced by veteran filmmakers Dil Raju and Shirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Makers Tease a Cinematic 'Storm'

Accompanying the photograph, the makers teased audiences about the scale and ambition of the film with the caption, "The world isn't ready for the storm he's crafting." While the makers did not reveal additional details about the film, the post has further heightened anticipation among fans.