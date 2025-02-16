Salman Khan to Priyanka Chopra: 7 actors who are producers as well

Entertainment
Deepika Padukone produced the film Chhapaak in 2020.
Ajay Devgn produced the popular film 'Raju Chacha' in 2000.
Priyanka Chopra has produced several films.
Salman Khan has produced films like Chillar Party and Great Gama Pehlwan.
Shah Rukh Khan has produced several films, such as Badla, etc.
Saif Ali Khan produced 'Love Aaj Kal' in 2009.
Farhan Akhtar has produced the superhit film 'Dil Chahta Hai' under Excel Entertainment.
Chhaava to Pathaan: Top 7 Indian films to collect 100 crore in 2 days
Rashmika Mandanna shared unseen pics of Maharani Yesubai– CHECK
Sara to Ridhima: 4 Women linked to Shubman Gill’s dating rumors
Love and War to Takht: 5 Exciting upcoming films of Vicky Kaushal