Entertainment

Salman Khan to Priyanka Chopra: 7 actors who are producers as well

1. Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone produced the film Chhapaak in 2020.

2. Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn produced the popular film 'Raju Chacha' in 2000.

3. Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra has produced several films.

4. Salman Khan

Salman Khan has produced films like Chillar Party and Great Gama Pehlwan.

5. Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan has produced several films, such as Badla, etc.

6. Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan produced 'Love Aaj Kal' in 2009.

7. Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar has produced the superhit film 'Dil Chahta Hai' under Excel Entertainment.

Chhaava to Pathaan: Top 7 Indian films to collect 100 crore in 2 days

Rashmika Mandanna shared unseen pics of Maharani Yesubai– CHECK

Sara to Ridhima: 4 Women linked to Shubman Gill’s dating rumors

Love and War to Takht: 5 Exciting upcoming films of Vicky Kaushal