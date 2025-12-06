Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar is set to portray renowned five-time Telangana MLA Gummadi Narsaiah in an upcoming biopic. Produced by N Suresh Reddy, the film aims to inspire fair politics and was launched with a grand ceremony in Palwancha.

Shiva Rajkumar to Portray Gummadi Narsaiah

Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar is all set to feature in an upcoming biopic of Gummadi Narsaiah, a renowned Telangana politician. Based on the life of the former five-time Yellandu MLA, the film has been announced by producer N Suresh Reddy.

Shiva Rajkumar will essay the titular role of Gummadi Narsaiah, aiming to inspire audiences, promote fair politics, and encourage people to reject corrupt practices. The biopic was officially launched with a grand pooja ceremony on Saturday, December 6.

Grand Launch Event

The inaugural event took place at the H-Convention Hall, Peddammagudi, B.C.Y. Road, Palwancha. The film's launch event received an overwhelming response from the public, indicating a strong interest in such stories. Many prominent dignitaries, including actor Shiva Rajkumar, Gummadi Narsaiah, K.Kavitha, and Telangana Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, among others, were present at the event.

Key Figures Express Enthusiasm

Actor Shiva Rajkumar, while expressing his delight, told ANI, "We thought of making this film when Suresh Reddy and Paramesh (Director) came. It is a great opportunity to do a subject like this. Today's function was very beautiful and very nicely arranged".

Film producer N Suresh Reddy shared, "Today is a historical day in the history of Telangana. We are making a film on Gummadi Narsaiah, an honest and uncorrupted politician, to showcase his simplicity and lifestyle to the nation. In today's times, it's challenging to remain honest, but we want to inspire people to follow his path."

He explained how the film aims to bring a story to the public and has already received a great response from people. "This itself shows that people are waiting to see the honest politician's history, and they want to get enlightenment through the stories," he added.

Telangana Jagruthi President Kalvakuntla Kavitha said, "Telangana's Gummadi Narsaiah is from a Communist background, but he is known to be one of the most non-corrupt MLAs that we have ever seen. He is a five-time MLA, and he lives as he did at the beginning of his career. Everybody in Telangana respects him quite a lot. Today, fortunately for us, a Kannada superstar, Shivaraj Kumar ji, has agreed to do his biopic. I'm sure this biopic is going to make history in India. We are very proud of Gummadi Narsaiah Garu, his life, and his achievements. And I hope his achievements and his lifestyle will inspire many more people across the nation, and it will ultimately lead the way to non-corrupt politics in this nation".

Directed by Parameshwar Hivrale, the film is produced by N Suresh Reddy under the banner of Pravallika Arts Creations Further details on the upcoming biopic and its release date are yet to be announced.