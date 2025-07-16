Salman Khan has sold a luxury apartment in Bandra, Mumbai. According to government documents, approximately ₹30 lakh was paid in stamp duty. The deal was finalized at ₹5.35 crore.

Salman Khan has sold a premium residential apartment in Shiv Asthan Heights, Bandra West. The flat has a built-up area of 122.45 square meters and includes three car parking spaces. Experts suggest the high price was due to the three parking spaces allotted for such a relatively small built-up area. Government documents indicate a stamp duty of ₹32.01 lakh and a registration fee of ₹30,000 were paid for the sale. Salman still resides in Galaxy Apartments.



Salman Khan sold the property for 5.35 crore rupees

Salman Khan's apartment is located in Shiv Asthan Heights, a premium residential building in the Pali Village area of this posh suburb. The flat has a built-up area of 122.45 square meters (approximately 1,318 square feet). It also includes three car parking spaces. The buyer paid ₹5.35 crore for it. A stamp duty of ₹32.01 lakh and a registration charge of ₹30,000 were paid.

Where does Salman Khan live in Mumbai?

Salman Khan currently lives with his father Salim Khan and mother Salma in the Galaxy Apartments located in Bandra. This house was targeted by the Bishnoi gang, although no one was harmed. It's a 1 BHK house, considered Salman's lucky house. Despite its small area, he continues to reside there.



Salman Khan's Upcoming Project

The first look of Salman Khan's upcoming movie, Galwan, has been revealed. The story is based on the conflict with China. Chitrangada Singh will be the lead actress.



