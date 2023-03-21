Salman Khan's friend reveals how Salim Khan was having 'sleepless nights' due to threats

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Recently in a conversation, Salman Khan's close friend divulged that his father, Salim Khan, is so worried and concerned about the actor's safety after he got threats.

    Salman Khan is a prominent global icon and superstar who is making his way to the headlines for his upcoming films. All these days, fans' and audiences' eyes are on him as everyone is counting the days left before the release of the much-anticipated actioner-entertainer film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

    A few days back, there was buzz that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi asked the global icon Salman Khan to apologize to the Bishnoi group. If he fails to do so, he will face the consequences.

    According to recent development, Mumbai Police has beefed up the security outside the Galaxy Apartments as he received scary death threats by email. However, a family friend of the superstar revealed that the actor is taking it very casually and calmly.

    In a conversation with a media portal, Salman Khan's close friend revealed this. He said, "Salman is taking the threat most casually… or maybe he is acting casual so that his parents do not get worried. The best part of the family and their hum-saath-saath-hain rule is that no one shows his or her true apprehensions. So outwardly, Salim saab (Salman Khan's father Salim Khan), keeps very calm and cool. But the entire family knows Salim saab is getting sleepless nights over the threat."

    The close friend also shared how Salman was against tightening security as he felt, "The more attention he pays to the threat, the more the attention-seeker will feel he succeeded in doing what he wanted. Besides, Salman is a fatalist. Jo jab hona hoga tab hoga. However, due to family pressure, he has cut down on all outings except for the post-production work of his Eid release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which cannot get delayed."

