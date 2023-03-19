'Reeks of insecurity...' Fans roast Alia Bhatt for trying to 'one up' Deepika Padukone

In a recent new viral image that has shaken social media and the internet, Alia Bhatt's old clip from Koffee With Karan has gone viral. Fans have roasted the actress for trying to compete with global icon and Bollywood queen Deepika Padukone and slammed her in comments.

While Alia Bhatt is on the way to becoming one of the finest actors, no matter what, she can't compete with global icon Deepika Padukone. Alia Bhatt has given some strong performances in films like Highway, Udtaa Punjab, Dear Zindagi, Kapoor & Sons, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Raazi, etc.

Deepika Padukone has been ruling on hearts of fans and audiences with nuanced performances in films like Piku, Chhapaak, Padmaavat, Pathaan, Cocktail, Race 2, Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and so on. Deepika Padukone is a big name in Bollywood today. She is representing the Indian cinema and Hindi films industry globally on the world map.

Currently basking in the glory of globally acclaimed smash hit Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in lead roles, she is in the best phase of her life both professionally and personally. While Deepika Padukone, unarguably, is biggest global female superstar today who represents bollywood. A viral thread on Reddit has shaken the internet. In this thread, Alia Bhatt is channeling her insecurity on Koffee With Karan as Karan Johar asks her questions. Alia Bhatt, asked about Sanjay Leela Bhansali by KJo, said, "He has done three films with Deepika Padukone but has promised me 4."

This comment and the viral picture didn't settle well with Reddit fans, who blasted and slammed Alia Bhatt for trying to prove her superiority or herself as 'better' than Deepika Padukone.

"This is why I can never see her as a star. Apart from her stardom or whatever manufactured. She has no charisma, no grace, and no confidence. She reeks of insecurity like someone else commented here. It is not healthy competition. She is honestly nothing without her godfather," a fan roasted Alia. "100%, it's all about one-upping someone else. Instead of doing a better job with whatever chance they get. I was watching Kalank's scenes today. Alia, as pretty as she looked, was so out of place in the period-drama aesthetic. Not just in looks, but acting too, just blank. SLB's films get a lot of criticism for being shallow or lacking emotional depth, but Kalank proved that not everyone can do half of what SLB does. If Alia really does do three more films with Bhansali, I hope it is more modern/contemporary roles or a better-conceptualized character look. Even if the acting falls flat, she wouldn't seem out of place then. I personally was not too happy with the latter half of Gangubai, I guess we will see."

