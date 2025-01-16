Salman Khan's dog Toro passes away; alleged gf Lulia Vantur says 'Thank you for blessing our lives..' [WATCH]

Salman Khan’s pet dog, Toro, passed away on January 15, as shared by his rumored girlfriend, Iulia Vantur, in an emotional Instagram post. Known for his love for pets, Salman often shared moments with Toro. On the work front, he’s busy with Sikandar and upcoming projects like Tiger vs Pathaan

Salman Khan’s beloved pet dog, Toro, has passed away. The news was shared by his rumored girlfriend, Iulia Vantur, who posted a heartfelt tribute to Toro on Instagram. Toro died on Wednesday, January 15.

Iulia expressed her gratitude for Toro’s presence in their lives and mentioned that he would always remain a part of their hearts. She shared a Reel featuring heartwarming photos and videos of the dog from various places, including the gym, the Bigg Boss set, Salman Khan’s farmhouse, and Iulia’s Mumbai residence.

Salman Khan, a known dog lover, has often been seen spending quality time with his pets at his farmhouse. In 2019, he shared an affectionate post about Toro, describing the time spent with him as precious and appreciating the love and loyalty of dogs.

On the professional front, Salman Khan is currently busy filming Sikandar alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the movie also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar. The film is scheduled for an Eid 2025 release in theaters.

Sikandar has already garnered significant attention, recently earning the top spot on IMDb’s list of the most anticipated Indian movies of 2025. Director AR Murugadoss expressed his gratitude for the recognition, stating that it was an honor to see the film achieve this milestone. He shared his admiration for Salman Khan, noting that the actor’s energy and commitment had brought the character of Sikandar to life in an extraordinary way. Murugadoss also credited producer Sajid Nadiadwala for making the project possible and mentioned that every scene in the film was designed to leave a lasting impression on the audience.

Apart from Sikandar, Salman Khan is reportedly in talks for Tiger vs Pathaan, where he will co-star with Shah Rukh Khan. Both actors have reportedly approved the script. Additionally, Salman is set to join Rohit Shetty’s cop universe as Chulbul Pandey from Dabangg. He will also share screen space with Ajay Devgn’s Singham in an upcoming crossover film, which was hinted at during Salman’s cameo in Singham Again.

