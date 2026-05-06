Salman Khan’s upcoming superhero film with Raj and DK is generating major buzz as reports suggest global VFX giant Weta FX is in talks to handle the visual effects. Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, the film aims for a grand scale, with Kareena Kapoor Khan also rumoured to join the cast, raising excitement further.

Salman Khan’s upcoming superhero film is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious projects in Hindi cinema. Directed by Raj & DK and backed by Mythri Movie Makers, the film has already generated massive buzz. Adding to the excitement, there are reports that Kareena Kapoor Khan is being considered for the female lead. Ever since the collaboration between Salman Khan and the director duo was announced, the project has been closely watched by fans and industry insiders alike.

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Now, a major update has surfaced that could significantly elevate the film’s scale — global VFX giant Weta FX is reportedly in talks to handle the visual effects. According to industry sources, Weta FX, known for its work on international blockbusters like The Avengers, The Batman, The Last of Us, and Moon Knight, is being approached to bring world-class visual effects to the film. If finalized, this collaboration could place the project among the most visually advanced films to come out of India.

The makers appear to be aiming for a global cinematic experience, with high production values and cutting-edge technology. With Raj & DK’s strong track record of delivering critically acclaimed content like The Family Man, Farzi, and Citadel: Honey Bunny, their collaboration with Salman Khan is expected to set new benchmarks. All eyes are now on this high-profile project, which promises to blend star power, storytelling, and top-tier VFX into a truly spectacular cinematic experience.