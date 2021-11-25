  • Facebook
    Salman Khan poses with step mother Helen, mom Salma and others at dad Salim Khan's birthday bash, check out

    Salman Khan's father Salim Khan turns a year older today. The actor posted a cute family picture which you need to check out immediately. Take a look at it right here.
     

    Salman Khan poses with step mother Helen, mom Salma and others at dad Salim Khan's birthday bash, check out SCJ
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 25, 2021, 9:41 AM IST
    Today is the birthday of Salman Khan's father, Salim Khan. The actor took to his social media handle to post a sweet family picture to celebrate Salim's special day. The photo showcased Salma Khan, Helen, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Arpita Khan Sharma, Atul Agnihotri and Alvira Khan Agnihotri. 

    The actor was seen sharing a candid moment with his niece Ayat. She is the daughter of his sister Arpita. He had worn a green coloured t-shirt and looked cute in the photo. He had captioned the photo as, "Happy bday dad....". Immediately Salman's fans started showing love on the

    On the work front, Salman is gearing up for the release of his next movie Antim: The Final Truth. His brother-in-law Aayush Sharma will also be there in the film. Salman plays the role of a cop in the movie, while Aayush will be seen as a gangster. This will be their first on-screen collaboration.

    Previously during an interview with News18, Aayush had said that he was anxious at first because he was going to be a part of Antim: The Final Truth. There would be multiple notions about the fact that they are also family and that Salman is making a movie to help Aayush in his career. He was worried about the conversation related to nepotism. 

    Aayush had revealed that he was against the idea of doing the movie, but Salman had approached everyone in his family, including Aayush's wife Arpita, to convince Aayush to do the movie. However, Salman was sure that Aayush wanted to be a part of Antim: The Final Truth.

    A few days back the makers of Antim had released a new song named Bhai ka birthday that has been sung by Sajid Khan. It shows Aayush's Rahuliya celebrating the birthday of a politician. As we see the politician cutting the cake with a sword, we see Rajveer Singh taking charge of the party as a security guard. While the gangsters celebrate the birthday of the goon, Salman and his troupe is seen enjoying a gig and showing off bhangra steps.

