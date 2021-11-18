Cuteness alert: Salman Khan feeds bananas to monkeys along with his niece Ayat

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is an active social media user. The Radhe actor never misses a chance to spend quality time with his near and dear. Today, Salman posted a video of himself feeding monkeys with his niece Ayat Sharma on Instagram. Salman captioned the video as, "Monkeyyyyyyyyyy." The cute clip becomes a perfect dose of morning delight for the fans.

The video shows Salman serving food to monkeys at his farmhouse. The video also features his niece Ayat, who looked overjoyed after watching the monkeys. Yes, Salman holding Ayat in his arms, and she was seen feeding bananas to the monkeys. She was pleased, and the adorable moment between mamu and his niece touched the right chord with millions of hearts.

On the work front, Salman is gearing up for the release of his much talked about movie Antim: The Final Truth. The movie, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, features Salman as a turbaned cop and will mark the actor's first collaboration with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. The film is awaiting to hit the silver screen on November 26. Apart from this, Salman Khan has also been seen in 'Tiger 3' with Katrina Kaif, ‘Kick 2’ with Jacqueline Fernandez and ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ with Pooja Hegde.