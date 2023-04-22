Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Salman Khan poses for a million dollar selfie with Aamir Khan as they welcome Eid together; See PIC

    Salman Khan and welcomed Eid this year with his contemporary superstar and dear friend Aamir Khan, and the duo's million dollar selfie is now going viral.

    Salman Khan poses for a million dollar selfie with Aamir Khan as they welcome Eid together; See PIC
    First Published Apr 22, 2023, 2:34 AM IST

    With a major movie release, Salman Khan, the renowned Bollywood actor, has always made every Eid season extra spectacular for his admirers throughout the world. Since he is active on Twitter and Instagram, he has also made sure to treat his followers with a special post on this occasion. Salman Khan, on the other hand, is lighting up social media this Eid by surprising his fans with a unique selfie alongside Aamir Khan, a modern mega star.

    Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, two of Bollywood's biggest stars, celebrated this year's "Eid ka Chaand" together and are apparently having a great time with their families and friends. The crowd-puller of Hindi cinema, who is quite enthusiastic about this holiday season, posted a nice selfie with Mr. Perfectionist on his official Instagram account, much to the delight of their admirers around the world. Salman Khan posted, "Chand Mubarak," in an Instagram message to his fans and followers on this memorable day.

    In the selfie, Aamir Khan sports his trademark sunglasses and a casual navy blue t-shirt that makes him appear sharp. In the photo, he may be seen with a moustache that has been curled. Salman Khan, however, has chosen to wear only black, which

