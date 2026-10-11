Salman Khan brought up the topic on a recent episode of Bigg Boss 20, and actress Neha Dhupia praised him for speaking out against invasive photography and the exploitation of women in the entertainment industry.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has once again slammed paparazzi for capturing indecent photos of women, alleging that some celebs pay photographers to obtain such shots. The actor also said he will take action against photographers and sites that keep sharing images despite complaints from the women involved.

Salman brought up the subject on a recent episode of Bigg Boss 20, and actress Neha Dhupia complimented him for speaking out against invasive photography and the exploitation of women in the entertainment business.

Salman Khan claims some celebrities pay the paparazzi.

During the chat, Salman said that certain celebrities, both men and women, invite and pay photographers to take specific images. He noted that, although some celebrities may be fine with such images, others find them improper and do not want to be shot in this manner.

The actor insisted that photographers respect individuals who obviously disagree to such photographs. He also voiced worry that his previous words had not halted the behaviour, claiming that it had persisted despite his warning.

Salman stated that he wanted to take a harder stance against photographers and sites who ignore celebrities' requests.

Why Salman Khan Criticised the Paparazzi Culture

Salman's comments follow a previous Bigg Boss 20 episode from September, in which he discussed photographers taking invasive photographs of actresses, particularly when they get out of cars or stroll in public.

He brought up cases involving actress Saiee Manjrekar, Neha Dhupia, and a member of his own family. Salman questioned why photographers persisted to take such photographs when the women were clearly uncomfortable.

The actor also encouraged ladies who object to such pictures to speak out for themselves. His remarks refocused attention on arguments about celebrity privacy, consent, and the limits of paparazzi coverage.

Neha Dhupia thanked Salman Khan.

Neha Dhupia thanked Salman for addressing the matter on a widely viewed television platform. She said that his voice had considerable power, and that discussing the issue publicly may help attract more attention to the situation.

Her words occurred during her participation on Bigg Boss 20 with other Roadies-related guests.

Salman's remarks have rekindled debate over celebrity photography and professional bounds. While paparazzi culture continues to dominate entertainment coverage, the discussion emphasises the significance of respecting personal boundaries when celebrities object to certain images.