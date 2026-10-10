The real names of popular Bollywood actors, including Nana Patekar and Salman Khan, have been revealed, offering a glimpse into the identities behind their famous screen personas. Many stars adopt stage names for various reasons, a common practice in the Indian film industry.

Behind Bollywood's glitz and glamour, many of India's biggest stars use names different from their birth certificates. From subtle alterations to complete transformations, these actors adopt stage names. These names become iconic to millions of fans. Numerology, career aspirations, or just wanting a memorable identity often drives this practice. It shows the fascinating journey behind their public personas.

Seven popular Bollywood actors use stage names. Find their birth names here.

The Names Behind the Stardom

A name change marks a key step for many actors. It helps them forge a distinct identity in the competitive film industry. These adopted names become synonymous with their on-screen charisma and enduring legacy.

Nana Patekar: Vishwanath Patekar

Veteran actor Nana Patekar, renowned for his intense performances, started life as Vishwanath Patekar. He adopted "Nana" after his mother's friend gave him the childhood nickname. It became his official identity, even appearing on his legal documents.

Salman Khan: Abdul Rashid Salim Salman Khan

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has a longer birth name than his screen persona. Abdul Rashid Salim Salman Khan is his birth name. The "Salim" in his full name honors his father, famed screenwriter Salim Khan.

Akshay Kumar: Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia

The "Khiladi" of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar, started as Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia. He changed his name after a brief 1987 film "Aaj" appearance. The lead character was also Akshay. Kumar chose to adopt this name, finding it fitting for his cinematic journey.

Shah Rukh Khan: Shahrukh Khan

"King Khan" of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, arrived as Shahrukh Khan. While some sources suggest an earlier name like Abdul Rehman, most consistently cite 'Shahrukh Khan' as his birth name. Later, he opted for the two-word spelling "Shah Rukh Khan" for his public image.

Amitabh Bachchan: Inquilab Srivastava

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan was originally Inquilab Srivastava. His father, renowned poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, opposed the caste system. He adopted "Bachchan" as a pen name, then made it the family's surname. That poetic nom de plume now endures for generations.

John Abraham: Farhan Abraham

Action star John Abraham started as Farhan Abraham. Born to a Malayali Christian father and an Irani Zoroastrian mother, his parents baptized him John. Professionally, he later chose John Abraham.

Ranveer Singh: Ranveer Singh Bhavnani

Dynamic actor Ranveer Singh was born Ranveer Singh Bhavnani. He dropped his surname "Bhavnani." He felt the full name was too long and less commercially viable in the industry.

Personal identity, professional aspirations, even simple preference — these factors shape the public images of those who entertain us. This shows their influence.

The Impact of a Name

Adopting a stage name reflects both personal choice and shrewd career planning. A memorable, resonant name impacts marketability and audience connection for actors. This trend remains a notable aspect of Bollywood's vibrant culture, with many stars opting for names better suiting their on-screen personas. Future stars will continue this tradition, crafting identities that captivate fans.