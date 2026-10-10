Bollywood superstar Salman Khan launched his own YouTube channel, ‘Being The Salman Khan’, where he will appear as both an acting coach and a student. He invited fans to join him, promising to share everything from A to Z about his craft.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has launched his own YouTube channel, ‘Being The Salman Khan’, giving fans a new way to look at his acting style, body language and the mannerisms that have become closely linked to his on-screen image. The actor recently shared the channel’s link on his Instagram Story, inviting fans to check out his new venture. The channel follows a different format, with Salman appearing in two roles, one as an acting coach and the other as a student learning the craft.

Sharing the link with fans on Friday, Salman wrote, “Shuru se shuru karte hain. Mera official YouTube channel. A se Z tak sab yahan milega (Let’s start from the beginning. My official YouTube channel- you’ll find everything here, from A to Z)”

Salman is among several Bollywood celebrities who have turned to YouTube to connect with their fans. Actors such as Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Kartik Aaryan, along with filmmaker Farah Khan, also use the platform to share content with their followers.

On The Work Front

On the work front, Salman is currently hosting the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 20’. Salman Khan will next be seen in the film 'Maatrubhumi ', which is directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The film stars Salman Khan in the lead role, alongside Chitrangada Singh. The release date of the film has not been announced yet. (ANI)