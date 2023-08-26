Salman Khan makes record; Bollywood's 'Tiger' marks 35 glorious years in Hindi film industry

Megastar Salman Khan is a box office emperor and a darling of the masses who enjoys a massive fan following across our entire country and industry. The global icon and audiences' favourite Bollywood superstar who made his smashing entry into the world of Hindi film industry with 'Biwi Ho To Aisi' is celebrating his 35 years in the Indian cinema today.

The first leading role of Salman Khan was in the iconic Maine Pyaar Kiya, which became a sensational all-time blockbuster upon its release and pushed Salman Khan into the league of the biggest stars of that time. Salman Khan is truly a force to be reckoned with! He's got a captivating presence and oozes charisma. His performances are simply outstanding - he's got great acting skills, a magnetic personality and a positive attitude. That's why he's managed to amass such a huge and dedicated fanbase. Salman has been a box office darling for years, churning out one blockbuster after another. He's not just a big name in the world of movies, though, he's also made a name for himself on TV. Fans absolutely adore him as the host of shows like Dus Ka Dum and Bigg Boss, where he's won over audiences with his charm and wit.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan's answer to Vidya Balan's question of purchasing awards is 'savage' - WATCH

Over the years, by establishing himself as the Megastar of Indian Cinema, the superstar has also been a successful producer and started 'Salman Khan Films' in 2011 with Chillar Party. Following this, the megastar has given the biggest blockbusters like 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', which won the box office game and several awards and is considered the landmark film of Indian Cinema. Yesterday, Salman fans went berserk with love on social media and trended #35YearsOfSalmanKhanReign all night.

As Salman Khan has completed 35 years in Indian Cinema, Salman Khan Films commemorate the superstar's magnificent journey by sharing a post on social media. Taking to the official social media account on Instagram, the production house captioned, "35 years of Salman Khan's romance with cinema, a journey filled with action and a legacy that will go on. #35YearsOfSalmanKhanReign @beingsalmankhan".

Salman's 35 years of journey in the Indian Cinema has also been a festival for the fans and the masses. We are seeing how the ardent Salman Khan fans showered their love towards their favourite superstar by doing a trend on social media with #35YearsOfSalmanKhanReign.

ALSO READ: National Awards 2023: Allu Arjun hosts an intimate Pushpa-themed bash to mark his big win