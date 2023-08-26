Shah Rukh Khan's answer to Vidya Balan's question of purchasing awards is 'savage' - WATCH

In an old video clip that is going VIRAL on social media, Shah Rukh Khan's reply to actress Vidya Balan's question of whether he has ever purchased awards by giving money is now winning the hearts of netizens and the SRK fandom on the internet.

Amid the buzz surrounding the 69th National Film Awards, an old video of an interaction between Shah Rukh Khan and Vidya Balan has resurfaced on the internet. The video is from an award show back in 2013 hosted by Shahid Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan. In the clip, they are talking to Vidya Balan from the audience. The video begins with Shah Rukh Khan asking Vidya how many awards she has won. Vidya said that she has 47 coveted award prizes and titles in her kitty. Shahid then asks King Khan the same question. Shah Rukh Khan revealed how he has won about 155 awards in his glorious career.

Shah Rukh Khan shared, "I do not count my awards, 155 nearly," SRK says. Vidya also promptly asked him, "How many of those did you buy?." Shah Rukh Khan replied, "Just a few, 150," as the audience bursted into pure laughter. The fan page tweeted, "No hate for SRK, but This short video is the reality checked by Vidya Balan of SRK."

Vidya Balan was witnessed in the film Neeyat, directed by Anu Menon. The Knives Out-style mystery thriller marked her big comeback on the big screen as she made a comeback after four years. The film also featured Ram Kapoor, Prajakta Koli, Shahana Goswami, Amrita Puri and Niki Aneja Walia in pivotal roles. Vidya played the role of detective Mira Rao, who had to put her skills to use after a murder takes place at the birthday getaway of Ashish Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of his Atlee directorial Jawan, also starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone. The film is slated and scheduled to release on September 7 this year. Besides Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan will wow fans in Dunki. In Dunki, he will share the screen space with Taapsee Pannu. He will also make a special appearance in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3.

