National Awards 2023: Allu Arjun hosts an intimate Pushpa-themed bash to mark his big win

After creating a new record and historical feat by being the first South industry global superstar who won the Best Actor award for his stellar performance in Pushpa: The Rise, it is a gala time for the star as he hosted a tight-knit and intimate soiree to mark this big win and it was all Pushpa-themed.

Allu Arjun has added a first-ever historical feat to his acting career by becoming the first-ever Telugu star to win the National Award in the Best Actor category. He bagged the prestigious accolade for his finesse-filled performance and brilliant portrayal of a notorious gangster in the pan-Indian blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. Congratulations are in order for Allu Arjun as fans in large numbers have flooded social media with lots of love, wishes, accolades and recognition of the significant milestone. Doubling the celebration on Friday night, the Pushpa star hosted a close-knit party for close friends and family members.

The wife of actor Allu Arjun, Sneha Reddy, gave fans a sneak peek of the intimate celebration party in a series of Instagram stories. From posing with guests to Pushpa-themed decor, the VIRAL photos prove all about the exciting gala time enjoyed by Allu Arjun. The South heartthrob chose a casual yet dapper look for the party in a black t-shirt paired with statement sunglasses. Meanwhile, wife Sneha Reddy dazzled in a pink halter neck dress.

It comes after Allu Arjun celebrated the milestone in a room filled with his loved ones and Pushpa team members. Photos of him hugging his wife, son, and director Sukumar went viral on social media. Notably, the parents of the actor and veteran producer Allu Aravind were also a part of the celebration. While giving fans a glimpse of this big celebration, Allu Arjun extended a sweet and heartfelt note to fellow National Award winners. His caption for the post read, "A huge congratulations to all the national award winners across various categories and languages throughout the nation. Your accomplishments are truly commendable. & I would like to express my gratitude for the love and wishes pouring in from all corners of the country. I am feeling honoured and humbled by it all. Thank you for the love. Humbled."

Allu Arjun kick-started the shooting of Pushpa 2: The Rule in April. The sequel also brings back Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil reprising their roles and will hit the big screens next year.

