Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Salman Khan is not cold-shouldering Vicky Kaushal, despite his history with Katrina? Watch video

    Vicky Kaushal talks about the rumours of Salman Khan cold shouldering him at IIFA Awards 2023, says that it is blown out of proportion. – By Mahasweta Sarkar
     

    Salman Khan is not cold-shouldering Vicky Kaushal, despite his history with Katrina? (MSW)
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 27, 2023, 11:59 AM IST

    A video went viral showing Salman Khan’s bodyguards pushing Vicky Kaushal at the IIFA Awards 2023. Based on this video, it was reported that Salman was giving Vicky a cold shoulder. Reason? Maybe Katrina Kaif?
     
    Salman Khan was in a relationship with Katrina Kaif, who is now married to Vicky Kaushal, for a long time. And that is the reason people are eager to jump to conclusions that there is a beef between Salman and Vicky. Hence, after the video of Salman Khan’s bodyguards pushing Vicky Kaushal surfaced, many had mixed responses and some even called Salman “rude”. But when journalists asked Vicky about the video, he responded that things are not what they look like in the video, and it is just being blown out of proportion. Check out the video here:
     

    Zara bach ke Vicky 😬
    by u/yours_truly_Davina in BollyBlindsNGossip

    In reality, if the video is watched closely, it can be seen that, as Salman enters, he has eye contact with Vicky and also halts for a minute to talk to him. It was even later reported that Vicky and Salman said there is no awkwardness between the two stars, and they both are enjoying the IIFA Awards in Abu Dhabi.

    ALSO READ: The Kerala Story: Adah Sharma-starrer film finally screened at single screen in Bengal

    Despite whatever has passed between Salman and Katrina, both Salman and Vicky have always been cordial to each other. Now, even Kat is friends with Salman and will feature in Tiger 3 beside him. On the other hand, Vicky has always considered Salman an inspiration, and has always looked up to him like every other young actor in the industry.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by RK (@rohitkhilnani)

    On the professional front, Vicky has been extremely busy promoting new movie, the romantic comedy, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, which also features Sara Ali Khan. The songs and trailer of the film have received great response from the audience.

    ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone breaks down her thoughts on Dwayne Johnson suffering from 'depression'

    Last Updated May 27, 2023, 11:59 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2023 Final, CSK vs GT, Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans: Hip Hop icon King to set the stage on fire at the grand closing ceremony-msw

    IPL 2023 Final: Hip Hop icon King to set the stage on fire at the grand closing ceremony

    Adah Sharma's film 'The Kerala Story' director Sudipto Sen in Kokilaben hospital; here's why RBA

    Adah Sharma's film 'The Kerala Story' director Sudipto Sen in hospital; here's why

    Netizens call Uorfi aka Urfi Javed 'SHAMELESS' as she wears black see-through dress with dragon cut out (Video) RBA

    Netizens call Uorfi aka Urfi Javed 'SHAMELESS' as she wears black see-through dress with dragon cut out-Video

    Video Ashish Vidyarthi on his second marriage with Rupali Barua, says 'age doesn't matter...' RBA

    Video: Ashish Vidyarthi on his second marriage with Rupali Barua, says 'age doesn't matter...'

    Cannes 2023: Anushka Sharma looks perfect in Richard Quinn's gown; Virat Kohli gives best reaction RBA

    Cannes 2023: Anushka Sharma looks perfect in Richard Quinn's gown; Virat Kohli gives best reaction

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2023 Final, CSK vs GT, Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans: Hip Hop icon King to set the stage on fire at the grand closing ceremony-msw

    IPL 2023 Final: Hip Hop icon King to set the stage on fire at the grand closing ceremony

    US records first death from Powassan virus: All you need to about tick-borne disease AJR

    US records first death from Powassan virus: All you need to about tick-borne disease

    Adah Sharma's film 'The Kerala Story' director Sudipto Sen in Kokilaben hospital; here's why RBA

    Adah Sharma's film 'The Kerala Story' director Sudipto Sen in hospital; here's why

    IPL 2023 Playoff, GT vs MI, Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians: How Shubman Gill rated his 3rd ton of the season?-ayh

    IPL 2023 Playoff, GT vs MI: How Shubman Gill rated his 3rd ton of the season?

    Pakistan Health Minister claims coke, booze traces found in Imran Khan's urine, questions his mental stability AJR

    Pakistan Health Minister claims coke, booze traces found in Imran Khan's urine, questions his mental stability

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon