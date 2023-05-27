Salman Khan is not cold-shouldering Vicky Kaushal, despite his history with Katrina? Watch video

Vicky Kaushal talks about the rumours of Salman Khan cold shouldering him at IIFA Awards 2023, says that it is blown out of proportion. – By Mahasweta Sarkar

A video went viral showing Salman Khan’s bodyguards pushing Vicky Kaushal at the IIFA Awards 2023. Based on this video, it was reported that Salman was giving Vicky a cold shoulder. Reason? Maybe Katrina Kaif?



Salman Khan was in a relationship with Katrina Kaif, who is now married to Vicky Kaushal, for a long time. And that is the reason people are eager to jump to conclusions that there is a beef between Salman and Vicky. Hence, after the video of Salman Khan’s bodyguards pushing Vicky Kaushal surfaced, many had mixed responses and some even called Salman “rude”. But when journalists asked Vicky about the video, he responded that things are not what they look like in the video, and it is just being blown out of proportion. Check out the video here:



In reality, if the video is watched closely, it can be seen that, as Salman enters, he has eye contact with Vicky and also halts for a minute to talk to him. It was even later reported that Vicky and Salman said there is no awkwardness between the two stars, and they both are enjoying the IIFA Awards in Abu Dhabi.

Despite whatever has passed between Salman and Katrina, both Salman and Vicky have always been cordial to each other. Now, even Kat is friends with Salman and will feature in Tiger 3 beside him. On the other hand, Vicky has always considered Salman an inspiration, and has always looked up to him like every other young actor in the industry.

On the professional front, Vicky has been extremely busy promoting new movie, the romantic comedy, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, which also features Sara Ali Khan. The songs and trailer of the film have received great response from the audience.

